Saturday, July 30, 2022
Housing | The rise in apartment prices is slowing down and there is exceptional uncertainty in the air – Tell HS about the difficulties related to selling or buying an apartment

July 29, 2022
HS collects readers’ experiences about the effects of the war and rising interest rates on selling and buying a home.

29.7. 17:18

Statistics Finland said on Friday that the rise in housing prices almost stopped in Finland in June.

In June, the prices of old shared apartments rose by 1.2 percent compared to the previous year throughout the country.

There is now an extraordinary amount of uncertainty in the market due to the war started by Russia, the rise in interest rates and the strong rise in consumer prices.

HS collects readers’ experiences about the effects of the situation. Have you had trouble getting your apartment sold or have you had to postpone getting your own apartment?

Tell us about your experiences in the attached survey.

