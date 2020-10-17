Housing The residential area has become a business card for Helsinki’s middle class, says the researcher – The counter shows where your hometown is being moved and where to start

According to the researcher, residence is a means of building identity. At the same time, it is a business card by which people are classified. “If you say you live in Lauttasaari, it’s social capital.”

Security sense of community. Among other things, these things mean Roihuvuori Satu Kiiskinen.

According to Kiiskinen, Roihuvuori has a village-like atmosphere without being cornered.

“The kind that is known for the streets and blocks and the parents of children’s friends.”

Kiiskinen moved to Roihuvuori 12 years ago and has since moved within the area twice. He would no longer move elsewhere within Helsinki.

“I have an East Helsinki identity,” says Kiiskinen.

Kiiskinen is a typical Helsinki resident by choice. Statistics show that Helsinki residents like to stay in their familiar areas. When you look at intra-urban migration, you see that people are moving within fairly small areas.

For example, in 2017–2019, the most people moved to Roihuvuori from Länsi-Herttoniemi, Herttoniemenranta, Yliskylä, Kontula and Kallio Linjä. The same areas become the most popular when you look at where you moved from Roihuvuori.

The phenomenon is repeated regardless of the district. East moves east, west west and north north.

Thus, the migration of Helsinki residents is not determined solely by money. For example, based on housing prices, Kannel residents could well move to the Park, but this is not often the case statistically.

Instead, Kannelmäki residents prefer other areas of Western Helsinki: Malminkartano, The Hague and Lassila. From the park, we leave for Heikinlaakso, Tapulikaupunki and Alppikylä.

The counter shows how Helsinki residents are moving within the city.

Helsinki to the system manager of the city information center Pekka Vuorelle strong patch loyalty is a familiar phenomenon. In his work, the mountain statistics the development of Helsinki’s population and regions.

“People are looking for housing in areas they are familiar with. You could say that it is part of the nature of change. ”

According to the mountain, the stage of a person’s life has a decisive influence on the choice of dwelling. Young adults may move to very different areas within Helsinki, depending on where a suitable apartment is found and where they can easily get to work or study.

However, with the formation of a family, people typically begin to take root in a particular area. As children grow up and, for example, the need for more rooms arises, it is no longer quite simple to look at apartments from the other side of the city. Kindergartens, schools and children’s friends permanently lock many families in a familiar area.

According to Vuori, Helsinki residents are also considered to be familiar with the fact that most of the jobs are located in the city center. Thus, when a job changes, it is often not necessary to move.

Family sheet for children so sheath to hold people in place. However, Helsinki is home to a huge number of people who do not live with families with children, and in the light of the statistics, they too seem to favor areas familiar on the eve of migration.

The people of Helsinki are therefore homeland lovers. It may sound surprising: when talking about love of the homeland, people easily come to mind rather than the red cottage and perumaa-type rural catalog than the Helsinki suburbs.

Researcher at the University of Helsinki, sociologist Lotta Junnilainen think such a division is foolish. According to him, there is more to the rule than the exception that a person is rooted in his own territory.

“Everywhere and all kinds of people are attached to the place.”

According to Junnilainen, the idea of ​​a stronger local identity in rural areas is influenced by Finland’s late urbanization.

“Perhaps Finland has still compared the city to a rural village. It is thought that people in the city would not be attached to their area because the urban lifestyle involves traveling. Work and hobbies can be all over the city. ”

In cities, too, young people often develop a strong local identity, and many move back to their home region after years of study, for example. You want to live in familiar corners, even if it would take hours a day to get to work in the city.

Housing is often treated only as an economic solution, but according to Junnilainen, it is also strongly an emotional issue.

“While buying a home is a huge economic decision, housing solutions are not made solely on the basis of economic or purely rational decisions.”

Residential area According to Junnilainen, the significance of how charged images are related to different parts of the city speaks volumes. When two unknown people meet each other, it is natural to ask where the other lives.

“The assumption is that a person’s place of residence says something essential about this. If you say you live on Lauttasaari, the so-called ‘happy island’, it can be assumed to be a resource, social capital. ”

According to Junnilainen, living is thus strongly a matter of identity, especially for the middle class. On the one hand, by choosing a place to live, one can consciously build one’s own self. People are happy to move to areas where like-minded people are expected to live.

On the other hand, free choice of residence is possible only for those who have sufficient funds to do so.

In any case, there is a hierarchy between regions in people’s minds, so even if the choice is not one’s own, one still represents one’s place of residence in social situations.

“Traditional things related to class differences, such as the workplace and clothing, no longer tell you in the same way what social status a person belongs to. The importance of residence may therefore have even grown. In our society, we no longer talk about classes, we talk about residential areas. ”

According to Junnilainen, however, it is important to understand that although a residential area is a kind of business card in social situations, a person’s own life can have completely different meanings. A suburb that is not considered as hard a currency as a downtown often means a lot to an individual.

“Living in less prestigious areas does not mean that people are ashamed of their area and want to move out of it.”

Roihuvuorelainen During her twelve years of living, Satu Kiiskinen has been able to witness the change in the area. More and more people are moving to Roihuvuori from the eastern downtown, and housing prices have risen.

Kiiskinen still mentions the diversity of the area as a building block of his homeland identity.

“I like the fact that I’m part of multicultural East.”

According to Satu Kiiskinen, Roihuvuori is a mixture of a safe village and an urban environment. “It would take an effort to move somewhere else.”­

Originally from Lieksa, Roiskuvuori, who comes from Lieksa, has offered the city a way of communality. Not everything is known about everyone, but there are several possibilities for community. Roihuvuori has an active Roihuvuori club, which organizes events and has acquired a shared boat for its members.

Kiiskinen has also taken his own children to various jobs from an early age. According to him, children have a naturally developed Roihuvuori identity.

Kiiskinen would like to make as many people as possible in their own residential area feel that they can influence the affairs of their own environment.

“That this is my area and I take care of it. It raises human well-being by research, that it works for common issues. ”