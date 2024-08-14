Housing | The rental housing market is at its hottest right now – Pay attention to these things when making a contract

Residence|The legal expert of Suomen vorkanantajat ry tells three key things that you should pay attention to when making a lease agreement.

14.8. 21:24

From the end of summer new leases are being signed at a rapid pace.

Legal expert of Suomen Vuokranantajat ry Juha-Matti Pyrrö lists three important things in the association’s newsletter that both the tenant and the landlord should consider when drafting the lease agreement. This way unnecessary disputes and ambiguities are avoided.

Foremost Pyrrö reminds you to agree on the security deposit. Questions related to depositing and withholding the security deposit come to the legal advice of Finnish Landlords every day, the release states.

For example, money, a bank deposit or a guarantee given by someone can be given as collateral. A guarantee is a pledge that secures compliance with the terms of the contract.

“The deadline for depositing the security deposit must be before the keys are handed over. In addition, for the sake of clarity, the relevant condition should be worded in such a way that the security is set in case of neglect of all contractual obligations,” says Pyrrö in the press release.

If the tenant is asked for a guarantee given by another person instead of or in addition to a cash guarantee, it is good to remember that the person who gave a self-debted and unlimited guarantee is responsible for all the tenant’s breaches of contract just like for his own debt.

Second it is important to know whether the contract is fixed-term or open-ended and what kind of termination conditions are in the contract.

The contract that is valid for the time being can also agree on the first possible start date of the notice period.

“Such agreements aim to bring permanence to the rental relationship. The condition can be enhanced by sanctioning early termination with a contractual penalty. Such a condition also brings security to the tenant, who can rely on the permanence of his rental apartment,” Pyrrö instructs.

Third Pyrrö instructs to check the rent increase clause.

The content of the rent increase clause can be agreed upon freely, as long as it is reasonable and sufficiently individualized.

“In terms of the tenant’s ability to pay, a single rent increase that is too large can lead to the termination of the lease and an empty month. In the end, looking for a new tenant always involves effort and costs,” says Pyrrö

“In rental relationships, the parties’ trust in each other is emphasized. The lessor and the lessee are quite free to agree on the terms of the tenancy, but in a long-term contractual relationship it is not always possible to prepare for all changes in advance. For this reason, open communication about issues related to the rental relationship and fair rules of the game help ensure that things progress smoothly even when there are changes in the parties’ situations,” Pyrrö states in the announcement.