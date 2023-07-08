Housing | The rental company terminates the leases of an entire apartment building at once – Residents in distress: “My whole life messed up”

HS interviewed two residents of a rental house in Vantaa, who are afraid that they won’t be able to find an apartment during the renovation. Worries about the costs of moving and the entanglement of support networks overshadow everyday life.

Apartments for rent Vantaa, or the VAV corporation, has announced that it will terminate the leases of all those living in its apartment building located in Hakunila, Vantaa, at the end of the year. The reason is the extensive renovation of the property, during which it is not possible to live in the apartments.

The residents are worried about where they will find the apartment during the renovation.

In the May announcement, the company said that it is working to arrange alternative apartments for the residents, but it has not directly promised them. You have to apply for an apartment through the system yourself.

VAV has also said that it cannot guarantee that the residents will be able to return to their former apartments after the renovation.

VAV is a non-profit housing company owned by the city of Vantaa. Kannuskuja 10 includes two apartment buildings built in 1980, with a total of four stairs. There are a total of 58 apartments in the buildings.

Incentives Lived in 10 for two and a half years Talk was shocked when the announcement about the renovation fell through the mailbox in mid-May.

“We have just gotten the support measures for children at school and elsewhere rolling, and our support networks are here. I moved into this apartment less than three years ago and I thought we would live here for at least ten years. This really messes up your whole life,” says Jutta.

Jutta is a single parent of her three children, and the family is currently living on benefits due to her sick leave. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Jutta will not be mentioned in full in this article.

HS has seen a bulletin in which it is said that the renovation will begin in May 2024. According to the bulletin, the exterior walls and water roof structures are being renewed, among other things. A press conference will be held on the matter in October–November.

The wall visible behind Hanna Järvinen was renovated, because its insulating wool had gotten wet.

Concerned there is also information about the future renovation Hanna Järvinen, who lives in Kannuskuja 10 with his four children and his spouse. Järvinen is studying to become a social worker and her husband works day jobs. The family moved to Kannuskuja in 2018.

“This apartment is a lottery win, because there are simply no more affordable apartments like this.”

Each family lives in a family apartment with four rooms and a kitchen.

Moving out of the area would be difficult for Järvise, for example because of the school arrangements for the children, as one of her children is developmentally disabled. Actually, the family would need one more room in their apartment, so that the child’s needs can be taken into account.

Both families would also have difficulty getting the move financed. For example, Juta doesn’t have a car to move things with.

When the information about the renovation came, Jutta contacted VAV’s customer service. He was told that the residents may not be able to return to their former apartments after the renovation.

“When I asked about it, the answer was that of course you can reapply, but you don’t have the right of way, you’re on the same line as the other applicants,” says Jutta.

Kannuskuja 10 will undergo an extensive renovation next spring.

In houses According to Juta, there are many people with low incomes, immigrants, people with reduced mobility and large families with children. Many residents – including Juta – do not have credit information, which makes it difficult to get a rental apartment on the open market.

“We live on income support, and 1,089 euros is the limit for how much the rent can be. If I don’t get an apartment in the city of Vantaa, we will have to move to a much smaller apartment, because the rent level in the area is absolutely insane,” says Jutta.

The amount that Jutta is referring to is the municipality-specific limit of housing expenses acceptable in Kela’s basic income support in Vantaa. Based on the statistics of May 2023, the average price per square meter in Hakunila ARA and subsidized rental apartments exceeds this limit with the size of Juta’s current apartment of 86.5 square meters.

“I would like to know where, as a single parent of three children, I can get the money to move – and where I can get an apartment,” he says.

In the last week of June, based on VAV’s website, not a single apartment was available or about to become available in the entire Vantaa area.

Hanna In Järvinen’s opinion, the property has been allowed to deteriorate for a long time. He has lived in the house before in 2015, and he does not remember that major renovations were made there during this time.

Both interviewees say that the air inside the apartments smells musty. In the stairwell, you can see a stain on the hall ceiling caused by moisture.

The smell was particularly bad in the bedroom of Järvinen’s apartment. It was decided to replace the insulating wool on the wall of the room, because they had gotten badly wet.

On the day of the shoot, it was noticed that the outer frame of the window had started to crack. We hadn’t had time to contact maintenance about the matter yet.

Järvinen believes that the renovation could have been avoided if renovations had been done earlier. According to the interviewees, it has also been difficult to get the maintenance man to come to fix acute problems.

Part According to Järvinen, residents still believe that VAV will arrange for them replacement apartments for the duration of the renovation without the need to apply.

Helsingin kaupungin asunnot Oy (Heka), for example, organizes basic repairs so that the contractors get a moving company for the residents, which is free of charge. Residents wish for a sheltered apartment, according to which Heka is trying to organize one.

Both women would like VAV to handle things in the same way as Heka.

They also mourn the fact that the community created in the housing association will disappear with the renovation, even though the need for it is understood. At Midsummer, for example, the residents gathered together in the yard to have a barbecue, and the older children of the housing association took care of the younger ones while they played outside.

The Järvinen family’s apartment has a moth problem, which is why the poisoner has been there several times. The apartment has moth traps in many rooms.

to VAV hosting manager Jukka Tervo says that the buildings at Kannuskuja 10 have reached the end of their life cycle and they must be repaired.

“The repair is extensive, so it is not possible to live in the house at the same time. Residents have been sent a notice in advance and we will organize a separate information session for them on how apartment searches and other arrangements work.”

According to Tervo, Järvinen’s suspicion that the houses would have been restored by postponing renovations is not true.

“The site is getting old enough that the water pipes, drains and others need to be replaced, as well as the kitchens and bathrooms. In principle, it is a normal pipe repair that is done in housing companies.”

According to Tervo, the property has undergone mandatory renovations, but the bathrooms or kitchens, for example, have not been renovated.

Tervon according to VAV, there are 11,453 apartments in Vantaa, of which about a hundred become vacant every month. Not all apartments appear on the company’s website. The residents of Kannuskuja have to apply for a new apartment themselves.

“You should put in the widest possible search for the resident, and not just for example one house, because we have such a low turnover. As a rule, it has been possible to arrange a new home for the residents, but we cannot completely promise it, because it depends on the wishes of the residents,” says Tervo.

He appeals to the fact that the practice is normal in the industry.

“We don’t have a single apartment building empty for them. Very rarely has there been a need to do such a large renovation.”

With residents there will be an opportunity to apply back to a renovated house, but VAV cannot guarantee an apartment for sure. The rent level of the house will rise due to the renovation, and the residents must meet the selection criteria.

“We can’t promise access to the same apartment in the same building, because if, for example, there are changes in the space solution that make the space different.”

According to Tervo, there have been cases where residents have been able to live back in their former apartment, but there are many criteria in the application procedure that affect the decision. Therefore, a direct promise cannot be given.

According to Tervo, the service should be able to get to the place normally, despite the approaching renovation. However, renovations that raise the level of the apartments will no longer be done, because they will be replaced next year anyway.