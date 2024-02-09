Housing | The pictures show: Apartments covered with marble were completed in the prestigious area of ​​Palatsi in Helsinki

The historic palace was restored to its original glory. Rare luxury apartments in Helsinki's value area have not yet been sold.

Word the palace is not exaggerating at all.

Located in Helsinki's Kaivopuisto, the Marble Palace is a cultural-historical treasure, an architectural legend Eliel Saarinen designed by

A major renovation was completed in the fall. The castle-like building was restored to its original use and now houses four rare apartments. We got a peek inside.