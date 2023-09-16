Housing | The paper share registers of the apartments have to be transferred to the digital age, and there is a fee for that – Residents should know this

Housing companies have until the end of this year to transfer their share list to the Land Surveying Institute’s electronic system. An individual shareholder, on the other hand, has ten years to act, and it may be better not to do anything yet.
Kira Gronow HS
Apartment the paper share register will soon be just a memory.
In Finland, we are moving to the so-called apartment information system. In practice, it means that in the future the share lists of housing associations and the share registers of apartments will be in electronic form.
