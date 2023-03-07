Housing | The new student apartments in Helsinki’s Myllypuro went immediately

Myllypuro student apartments in Helsinki have proven to be exceptionally popular.

The new ones student apartments in Eastern Helsinki have proven to be exceptionally popular. The student housing foundation of the Helsinki region, Hoas, tells about it.

In December-February, four new sites with a total of 279 apartments were completed in Myllypuro near the metro station and the campus of the Metropolia University of Applied Sciences. 80 percent of them are studio apartments and the rest are two-bedroom apartments.

Read more: Students became “location aware” – Now the old student apartments are no longer suitable for them

Hoas according to which each object was already rented before completion.

The new thing is that the student apartments are equipped with dishwashers for the first time.

According to resident surveys conducted by the Student Housing Foundation, students now especially appreciate the condition of the apartments. Along with price, condition has become the most important criterion when choosing an apartment.

In addition to Myllypuro, another East Helsinki residential area, Herttoniemi, is of interest to students, according to Hoas.

In the coming years, Hoas plans to build new sites also elsewhere along the metro line, for example in Helsinki’s Hermann and Kalasatama and Espoo’s Niittykumpu and Otaniemi.

Read more: The overalls took over a disreputable neighborhood in Helsinki – This is how the eastern university is changing the area

Read more: Noona Bäckgren is HS’s new university correspondent – “I really appreciate science”

Read more: The long mathematics laudatur insidiously gained an unreasonably great importance – We want to change that now