Housing | The new home turned out to be uninhabitable when an exceptional construction defect was found in the exterior walls

The seller of the apartment had told the buyer that there was chewing insulation in the walls, although this was not the case.

Family bought an old detached house in Raisio in the summer of 2017. The sellers of the house, which was completed in 1956, were four estates.

When summer turned to autumn, the temperature dropped outside and inside the house. The coldness was due to the thermal insulation of the outer walls: there were none.

The building underwent a condition check before the sale. According to the condition inspector, the wooden frame exterior walls were insulated with sawdust.

According to the buyers, the inspector had trusted the information provided by the sellers about the insulation. The buyers informed the sellers about the property’s mistake in the fall of 2017. They submitted a price reduction claim the following year.

The couple who moved into an uninsulated home took the case to the district court of Varsinais-Finland and demanded 50,000 euros in compensation from the sellers.

The buyers stated that they would not have bought the apartment as their family home if they had known about the missing pieces.

The District Court dealt with the matter in 2022

Sellers denied the allegation of a defect in the property. Their view was that the original occupants of the house would not have built themselves an uninsulated home. No one who lived in the house had noticed that it was cold inside in winter.

At the time of sale, the house was in almost original condition and it required a complete renovation. For this reason, a 17-item list of measures for the repairs required by the building was recorded in the deed of sale.

According to the sellers, there was insulation in the outer walls at the time of sale, but the new residents had removed the pieces in order to pass on part of the renovation costs to the sellers.

Legal decided the case in favor of the buyer couple and ordered the sellers to pay the buyers 18,500 euros with interest.

According to the district court, there was an error in the detached house that did not correspond to the information provided by the sellers. The exterior walls lacked thermal insulation, and the seller had given incorrect information about the building to the buyers.

According to the judgement, the claim of deliberate removal of the pieces was implausible, as traces of the removal of the pieces would have been left on the structures.

The district court accepted only less than half of the compensation demanded by the buyers. According to the court, part of the costs were related to the building’s need for basic repairs. The buyers knew that thermal insulation had not been added to the outer walls after construction, so they had to prepare for insulation work on the outer walls.

Both the parties were dissatisfied with the district court’s verdict and appealed to the Court of Appeal in Turku.

The Court of Appeal decided the case in favor of the buyers at the beginning of July. The court accepted a good 31,000 euros as the repair costs for the quality defects of the property. However, part of the costs were also allocated to the property’s structures, which should have been repaired in any case.

The Court of Appeal of Turku sentenced the sellers of the property to pay the buyers 20,000 euros as a reduction of the purchase price. In addition to this, the court ordered the sellers to pay the buyers’ legal costs of almost 20,000 euros.