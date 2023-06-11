Housing | The new family’s mansion has 20 rooms and you shouldn’t do all the housework yourself – This is what it looks like in a house favored by the king

Olavi Kandolin’s family has had a farm in the same location in Kurika in South Ostrobothnia for over 500 years, and he himself is the 18th owner. From his father’s shoulders, son Kasper watches over the manor’s details.

Olavi Kandolin lives in a manor house where his ancestor settled more than 500 years ago. Now he is the 18th owner of the family manor. The town of Kurika has grown up around the home, and even Swedish royalty has stayed in the building.

First there was salmon. Swim in the Kyrönjoki rapids, in the stream that cuts through the expanses of South Ostrobothnia.

Fire followed Antti Kurikka, who understood that fishing could be used to make good tie tests. He founded the farm near rapids but in the lap of a peaceful cove in 1480.