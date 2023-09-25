Housing | The new apartments were found to be too noisy even before construction in Helsinki

The noise caused by train traffic and rail yard activities can endanger the health of the residents of the new residential area. The authorities require the city to change the formula to protect residents from noise.

Helsinki the new residential area in Pohjois Pasila has been found to be too noisy even before its construction. The noise in the area clearly exceeds the maximum limit and is therefore harmful to health, according to Uusimaa’s Economic, Transport and Environmental Center (ely).

The Helsinki City Council must take measures to make changes so that the residential area can be realized. Train traffic causes too much noise.

In May 2023, Uusimaa’s ely center gave the city a correction call, on the basis of which the modified formula will be discussed at the city board’s meeting on Monday.

A vision picture showing Etelainen Postipuisto, Hakamäki, Ilmalanrinne and Western and Central Pasila.

New in the apartments in the residential area that open onto the beach track, the average sound level would be 84 decibels at its highest during the day and 64–65 decibels on average, the ely center states.

The problem concerns four plots of land.

The plan is now to be supplemented so that the windows and possible balconies of some apartments will only be made on the facade of the house that opens onto the courtyard. This is how the house itself protects the apartments from noise. This change applies to those apartments whose facades have a sound level of more than 65 decibels based on the noise assessment.

Noise should not exceed 55 decibels during the day in residential areas and at night the limit is 45 decibels in residential buildings.

High medium sound levels and frequently repeated strong maximum levels not only affect health, but also significantly affect the comfort of the apartments and the possibilities to ventilate the apartment, the city board’s presentation states.

In the area, the frequent traffic of the coastal railway and the operations of the railway yard cause exceptional noise that is difficult to model in advance.

According to the Ely center, it is possible to minimize the health harm caused to the residents in the new construction site already at the planning stage.

According to the noise survey, the inner courtyards of closed residential blocks are well protected from noise, and the noise level guidelines are below the outdoor inner courtyards both during the day and at night.

Southern In the Postipuisto area, it is planned to build apartments for approximately 3,800 residents and office space for approximately 2,000 employees. The area is part of the so-called Pohjois Pasila strip city, which continues north all the way to Metsäläntie.

The residential blocks of the area will mainly be in the central part of the area and on the edge of Keskuspuisto. There will be more office space along the railway line and near Ilmala station.

