Housing The Minister of the Environment fears that home buyers will no longer understand the amount of debt they take on: “The current procedure blurs price awareness”

Housing- and the Minister for the Environment and Climate, responsible for construction Krista Mikkonen (green) is of the opinion that stricter regulation is needed for housing loans. He is also prepared to intervene in the right to deduct housing loans for housing investors. Clarifying its limitation was raised in the government program.

The Government is preparing the housing policy report to be submitted to Parliament at the best time. It is based on the report of the Housing Policy Development Group, which was completed in December.

In an interview with Rakennuslehti, Mikkonen says that a report on the matter will be submitted to Parliament in March-April. Corona hurries have postponed joint proceedings in the government.

Housing policy the report does not contain very radical views. Mikkonen promises that the Board’s report will also contain some new guidelines beyond the working group’s proposal.

The working group highlighted the sharp increase in the share and volume of housing company loans. About one in two new homes sold in 2019 had a corporate loan of more than 70 percent.

According to the group, the consequences of the phenomenon have not yet been fully seen. Risks can be associated with development, especially if large corporate loans obscure buyers’ perceptions of total housing-related expenses and make it possible to buy an apartment that is expensive in relation to solvency.

“My own view is that the corporate loan portion of housing companies needs to be more tightly regulated. The current procedure obscures the price awareness of home buyers and can cause problems later, ”says Mikkonen.

For home investors planer tax treatment has sparked debate. Repayments of housing company loans are deductible for tax purposes from rental income, as long as they are recorded as income in the housing company’s accounts.

According to the report of the Housing Policy Working Group, the tax treatment of capital consideration may have contributed to increasing the popularity of corporate loans and their relative share of debt-free housing prices. It is also considered likely that the development will have an impact on rising house prices.

The tax issue is being investigated by the Ministry of Finance.

“The right to deduct mortgage loans granted to investors is an element similar to business support. It can be questioned. I consider stricter regulation necessary, ”says Mikkonen.

However, he notes that non-subsidized rental housing plays a major role in increasing the supply of rental housing.

The report of the Housing Policy Working Group also highlighted the proliferation of rental plots in the construction of new owner-occupied housing. They have been considered to undermine the comparability, transparency and ability of housing costs to assess the development of housing costs, for example as a result of land rent increases.

Mikkonen estimates that in the case of rental plots and plot funds, cost transparency is important so that home buyers can easily understand what they are committing to and how the land base affects the price of the home. This will improve risk management.

“ “The current procedure obscures the price awareness of home buyers and can cause problems later.”

Housing high cost is a long-term issue in housing policy. For example, a lot of new homes have been built in the Helsinki metropolitan area in recent years, but the square meter of a new block of flats for sale in Helsinki still costs more than 8,100 euros. One solution to the problem has been suggested that the state should support the construction of owner-occupied housing.

In the past, owner-occupiers were a way to get to an owner-occupied home at an affordable price. Nearly 450,000 such dwellings were built.

Ex-Chief of Staff of the Ministry of the Environment Hannele Pokka stated in an interview with Rakennuslehti last autumn that affordable owner-occupied housing is not being built in Finland.

“Personally, I do not rule out that the state will start supporting the construction of owner-occupied housing. I don’t see it as impossible. But it requires a proper investigation of the situation, ”says Mikkonen.

In Mikkonen’s opinion, there is a need to support the construction of Ara rental housing at all times, regardless of the economic situation.

“The amount of interest rate subsidies is now small due to low interest rates, but state guarantees play a big role.”

The working group that examined housing policy drew attention to the development needs of the asp system for the purchase of a first home. According to Mikkonen, the matter has been taken up.

“The Ministry of the Environment has already started updating the terms of asp loans. Among other things, the possibility of combining loans and thresholds will be considered and proposed for amendment. The terms of the system will be clarified more broadly, ”says Mikkonen.

According to Mikkonen, regional inequality and polarization is a big problem.

“Falling house prices won’t hurt if there’s no need to change. But it is not easy to move to expensive housing areas. It is a big challenge not to become a barrier to change. ”

Means to resolve the matter, however, are scarce. According to Mikkonen, sufficient Ara production must be secured in growth centers, as well as the conditions for market-based production and sufficient production so that prices do not rise unreasonably. The increase in the construction of rental housing has already pushed rents down in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

In areas of depopulation, access to financing for renovation projects by housing associations must be secured.

“The guarantee model for housing company loans needs to be reformed so that the construction of renovation projects is not hindered. Property maintenance also helps maintain housing values ​​and reduces the energy consumption of properties. ”

Society also supports housing remodeling as an aging population moves from more marginalized housing to downtown areas.

According to Mikkonen, the state does not have the opportunity to start financially supporting residents whose housing value is declining in migration loss areas.

“ “Personally, I do not rule out that the state will start supporting the construction of owner-occupied housing. I don’t see it as impossible. ”

Big effort During Mikkonen’s ministerial term, there has been a comprehensive reform of the Land Use and Construction Act, although work began already during the previous government. The draft of the new zoning and construction law is almost ready and will be submitted for consultation during the spring.

Mikkonen believes that when the law comes into force in time, it will be quite close to the current proposal. Naturally, the proposal is filed on the basis of the feedback.

“For example, the five-year liability model was considered together with the industry. The idea is that all parties would take responsibility for their own actions. The procedure is applicable to all contract models. “

The reform involves a lot of passions and financial interests. Extensive co-operation in the preparation has sought to prevent confrontations in advance. However, these are compromises, so according to Mikkonen, not everyone can be satisfied with the draft law.

“Personally, I think that a precise delineation of responsibilities improves quality and reduces errors. It also speeds up the correction of errors, which has financial significance for homeowners, ”says Mikkonen.

Low carbon, the circular economy and the reuse of materials are emphasized in the Zoning and Construction Act. The change is big, as the current law only states the requirement to take environmental considerations into account.

“Finland is well advanced in the circular economy thinking of renovation construction compared to others. Elsewhere, there is interest in the Finnish model. We have a really big potential in exporting services to the world. It brings labor and export earnings. The EU renovation project will reduce carbon emissions from buildings, ”says Mikkonen.

Future buildings will be designed and built low carbon.

According to Mikkonen, when it came to zoning, it was a conscious choice that municipalities retain a “strong” monopoly on zoning in the Zoning and Construction Act.