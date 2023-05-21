Housing | The mini house was delivered to the plot like a giant Ikea package and assembled in a day – This is how the first resident of a new area lives

In autumn 2023, a new type of small plots of land was completed in Tureng’s Moisio. The resident of the first mini house is Aino Roivainen.

Open the road turns to the residential area, where it intersects with narrow courtyard streets. The eye picks out the lampposts in the landscape, but not a single house is visible – for a moment, at least. A small blue detached house peeks out right in the corner of the plot area.

