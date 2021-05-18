Housing The land rent for the residents of the detached house area in Espoo rose by another hundred euros a month at a time – the same may be the case elsewhere

Unfortunate residents did not have time to complain, as information about the rent increase was sent only a couple of days before Christmas.

Espoo In Suna, the residents of the detached house area were in for a nasty surprise after the Christmas holidays: it had been decided to increase the rent for the plots in their housing company to almost double the current one.

The residents of the housing company Tuulikantele had only one day when the information came, and they did not have time to make a request for rectification in such a short time.

The increase in rent seemed wild to the residents: the rent for a plot of 10,000 square meters filled with detached houses rose from 41,000 euros to 81,000 euros.

An official notice of the rent increase had been sent two days before Christmas Eve, but residents did not receive the information until the first week of January.

A request for rectification in the matter should have been sent within 14 days, which was not made in time by the condominium due to the Christmas holidays and holidays.

Talon resident Ari Koivu now thinks that mercy is far from the decision of the church.

Residents’ housing costs will increase by approximately EUR 130–170 per month due to the rent increase.

“We are amazed because we have thought the church is a helper and a supporter. Of course, the landlord can afford to raise rents at will. It is astonishing that it is the congregation that is making rent increases. ”

Rent increases feel in the purses of the inhabitants.

“It already becomes a commendable amount of money a year, and there is a use for that money in families with children. There could have been a bit of a sense of the situation in it. A lot of families with children live in the house. ”

It was pointless to take the matter to court, as the chances of residents succeeding against the landowner seemed weak.

“We are swallowing this now. We mainly want to warn other people living in Espoo on parish plots that such increases may be coming. ”

Espoo The parish consortium has 16 rental plots for housing, including both privately financed plots and plots for social housing.

The majority of the plots are detached house plots.

For several lease plots, lease adjustments in accordance with the agreement will be made in the coming years. At the turn of the year, the parish made amendments to five leased plots. In the next few years, the rents of seven different residential plots in Espoo will be reviewed.

The parish is burdened by the same problem with rented plots as other large landowners in the metropolitan area: the value of the land rises faster than the rents.

The rents of the Espoo parish association are also linked to the cost of living index or the consumer index. The purpose of the index is to keep rents rising steadily, thus avoiding hard one-offs. Often, however, this is not the case.

Read more: “Teuvo Tikkanen moved to Espoo to a detached house area for ordinary families with children – Now the area is one of the most expensive in Espoo and the original residents are afraid of losing their homes”

However, the landlord usually has a right under the lease and a desire to get a return on his land that is roughly equal in value.

With the exception of plots intended for social housing, the parish’s rental plots in Espoo have been acquired in an investment sense, and their return should be stable.

That is why the parish reviews rents every 20 years.

This is an attempt to avoid very sharp increases, says the real estate director of the Espoo Parish Association Petteri Leinonen.

The return target for parish residential plots approved by the Church Council is now 4–6 per cent in Espoo. The yield target for a standard plot of land is usually around five percent, unless there is some specific factor in the area that raises the price of the plot, such as a seaside or subway station.

On plots transferred for social housing, the rent is aimed at a return of four per cent.

Usually the return remains very low towards the end of the period considered. Sometimes a property tax hawks it completely.

According to Leinonen, the yield requirement is actually only realized after a transitional period in the year following the increase. After this, the return will already start to fall, as the value of the land in the metropolitan area will continue to rise faster than the index.

“However, the landowner has the right to a reasonable rental income under the lease agreement,” says Leinonen.

According to him, the taxpayers belonging to the church, on the other hand, have no special reason to support the residence of some residents in Espoo if there are no grounds for it.

“It [tontinvuokran nousu] can often mean that residents have had terribly cheap rent for ten years. ”

The church has been in the public eye in the past with its rent increases. The same discussion about land lease has taken place in Lehtisaari, Helsinki.

Read more: “The church clerk demands harder rent increases for the residents of Lehtisaari in court -” So what “, he acknowledges the difficulties of the residents”

Sunan the residents, in their own case, proposed a new rent to the parish consortium.

According to the residents, a reasonable increase in the rent would have been about 20,000 euros, which would have raised the plot rent to about 60,000 euros a year. According to the residents, it would better reflect the real value of the plot.

According to the residents, the estimate of the value of the block received by the Espoo parish association is at the top of the current prices, slightly above that, Koivu says.

According to Leinonen, the estimate is based on data on realized land transactions. The value of the land is assessed by an external private company.

The metropolitan area land prices have been steadily rising in recent years. The price is affected by the location, zoning and the number of building rights.

However, according to Leinonen, the value of land and its impact on land rents is a difficult and wide-ranging issue related to the price of housing. It doesn’t just solve by looking at land rents or landlord’s return targets, he says.

“The high cost of living in the Helsinki metropolitan area is a matter of durability. It has not been resolved in a hundred years. ”