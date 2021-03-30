Housing The housing price gap tore further in February: Prices rose in the Greater Helsinki area, fell elsewhere in the country

Prices rose in all large cities compared to a year ago, says Statistics Finland.

Of the old In February, share housing prices rose by 3.4 per cent in the Greater Helsinki area compared to last year, according to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data.

Elsewhere in the country, prices fell by 0.9 per cent.

According to preliminary data, prices rose in all major cities compared to February 2020.

In February, housing sales were brisk. At that time, 18 per cent more old share housing transactions were made through real estate agents than a year ago.

Compared with January, prices went up by 1.2 per cent in the Greater Helsinki area and by 1.5 per cent in the rest of the country.

Statistics Finland According to him, 46 percent of the value of housing sales was generated last year in the metropolitan area. Last year, according to available preliminary data, the value of the entire housing transaction was almost 17 billion euros.

The six largest cities, on the other hand, accounted for 62 percent of the value. Statistics Finland has 96,800 known housing transactions made in 2020.

According to Statistics Finland, data on the value and number of housing sales are not comparable compared to previous years due to changes in data.