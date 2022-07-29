Housing | The housing market in Finland slowed down, and housing prices are already falling in practice in many big cities as well – should we be worried about the development?

Real housing prices in Finland are already falling in big cities like Helsinki, Vantaa and Turku.

Finland housing sales have clearly slowed down compared to last year. According to preliminary data published by Statistics Finland on Friday, sales volumes have fallen from a year ago.

In the spring and summer of last year, the Finnish housing market saw an outbreak of corona demand. Now, in April–June, 11 percent of the sales of old shared apartments were made, and in June, nine percent less than a year earlier.

Read more: The rise in the prices of old stock apartments almost stopped in big cities in June, sales of new apartments slowed down

The slowdown in trade is not only limited to remote areas of Finland, but the phenomenon is equally real in growth centers like Helsinki and Tampere.

The freezing of housing sales does not surprise experts. Chairman of the board of the Central Association of Real Estate Brokers Marina Salenius and OP Group’s Chief Economist Reijo Heiskanen say the recent data is in line with expectations.

“As predicted, the activity has slowed down somewhat, but there has been no very sudden and sharp turn. Demand for loans has been relatively good, even though it has come down from the highest readings,” says Heiskanen.

Heiskanen links the slowdown in housing sales to the general economic development and rising interest rates. Also according to Salenius, the general uncertainty and especially the much-talked-about acceleration of the rise in interest rates in recent months have made home buyers more cautious.

You can think that a correction movement is underway after the intense trading.

“Even though there is a decrease in the number of transactions, the housing trade is brisk. The last couple of years were exceptionally intense, now we are returning to a normal level,” says Salenius, who works as the business director of Huoneistokeskus.

On the other hand, the rise in interest rates has so far not been as fast as the worst was feared, which may revive the housing market, according to Salenius.

Shops along with the slowdown, the rise in prices has also slowed down.

In June, the prices of old shared apartments rose by only half a percent in six of Finland’s largest cities and the capital region.

Those who follow the housing market do not believe that prices will collapse in the future either.

“How long the more moderate price development will continue is difficult to say, but at least this year,” says Salenius.

According to OP’s latest forecast, the housing price trend will remain close to zero, but it can also swing to the negative side in the capital region as well.

According to Heiskanen, prices can temporarily fluctuate downward more where prices have seen the fastest rise, such as in Helsinki.

Salenius does not believe that the appeal of the capital region will decrease.

“The capital region is still in demand as a residential area, a reasonable price increase can be expected,” says Salenius.

Housing prices in Sweden and Stockholm have already started to decline in recent months.

The sharpest drop in prices has been in Stockholm, where apartment prices fell by more than three percent in May.

Apartments prices have actually started to fall in Finland as well. According to the real housing price index published by Statistics Finland, old share housing in all of Finland was about 5 percent cheaper in June than in June 2021. The real price index describes the price development stripped of inflation. Compared to the prices of 2020, the drop is about three percent.

Apartment prices were at their peak in June 2021. The drop in prices compared to that is therefore not very dramatic. Instead, what is more interesting is that real prices have also fallen compared to 2020.

In inflation, the value of money decreases, so when inflation accelerates, you get less for the same amount than before. This is also reflected in the real prices of apartments. Instead, the actual transaction amounts, i.e. the nominal prices, may continue to rise.

“Inflation has accelerated, so real prices are falling even more. I don’t see the development that nominal prices would start to fall sharply”, says Heiskanen.

In recent years, the difference between real and nominal prices has been small, because the inflation level has remained very low or even close to zero. Now that inflation has accelerated, the difference is increasing and real prices can drop visibly.

“However, people follow nominal prices, which is essential when thinking about their own debt management. If there is no decline in earnings on the horizon, apartments hold their value well, especially in the capital region and growth centers. In this sense, the apartment has been a good investment property,” says Heiskanen.

The steepest drop are the real prices of apartments sold outside the big cities, i.e. a kind of “rural Finland” apartments. According to Statistics Finland, apartments in such areas are about three percent cheaper than in 2020.

Apartment prices also fell in Helsinki and elsewhere in the capital region. In the capital region, the drop in prices is visible, especially in Vantaa, where the real prices of apartments in June were about 6 percent cheaper than in 2020. The development is more or less the same in Turku as well.

In June, the nominal prices of apartments in Turku fell by five percent, which was a surprise for Salenius.

“For a long time, prices in Turku have risen more than elsewhere. Now prices are returning to balance on the supply-demand axis.”

In a regional analysis, the decline is the sharpest in Eastern Finland, where the real prices of apartments have fallen by as much as 8 percent compared to 2020.

The development of Finland’s regions is characterized by the fact that only in Tampere are the real prices of apartments higher than in 2020.

Tampere’s appeal has been growing, say Salenius and Heiskanen. An increase in demand raises prices. In Tampere, nominal prices rose by 4.5 percent in June.

“Tampere is clearly a success in this slowing market,” says Salenius.

“Tramper has traditionally been good at describing average development in Finland. Recently, the area’s attractiveness and positive energy have increased,” says Heiskanen.

Usually those who bought their apartments in growth centers do not need to worry about the value of their apartments, assure housing market experts.

“We don’t see any big changes in the housing market. I wouldn’t see that growth centers need to be worried if they have recently made a housing transaction. Recently, the concern of those who have purchased an apartment is related to the rise in interest rates and how to prepare for it,” says Heiskanen.

However, those who are thinking about selling their apartment should prepare for a longer selling time and think about pricing accordingly.

“Sales times will be longer, you should be prepared for that. Deals are not created as quickly as in the last couple of years. The importance of realistic pricing will also be emphasized,” says Salenius.