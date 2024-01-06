Housing | The housing company came up with a way to get the best ideas for renovation and interior design from the neighbors

You can get the best renovation or interior design advice from a neighbor who has a similar floor plan. The residents of a Helsinki housing association organized their very own, low-threshold “apartment fair”, during which you could roam freely in the homes of the neighborhood.
I do many people are at least a little interested in what the neighbor looks like – and what kind of person they greet.
For this reason, the residents of the housing company Vesako in Maunula, Helsinki recently organized an open house event. All those interested could tour for two hours the apartments whose residents had registered their homes for the event.
#Housing #housing #company #ideas #renovation #interior #design #neighbors
