Housing | The housing company came up with a way to get the best ideas for renovation and interior design from the neighbors

One purpose of the event was to share ideas for utilizing all squares. In this space-saving solution, the shelf acts as stairs to the bed loft. There is storage space under the loft and a bookshelf serves as a space divider. Mikael Ström and Anu Piippo admire their neighbor's solution.

You can get the best renovation or interior design advice from a neighbor who has a similar floor plan. The residents of a Helsinki housing association organized their very own, low-threshold “apartment fair”, during which you could roam freely in the homes of the neighborhood.

I do many people are at least a little interested in what the neighbor looks like – and what kind of person they greet.

For this reason, the residents of the housing company Vesako in Maunula, Helsinki recently organized an open house event. All those interested could tour for two hours the apartments whose residents had registered their homes for the event.