Housing | The house for sale with a sea view in Helsinki is not a house, nor is it located on the sea

Behind the confusing for sale notice was revealed a house that is classified as a boat, even though you can’t boat on it.

in Helsinki “detached house with sea view” is for sale. Officially, however, it is not a house, nor is it located at sea.

It’s about on etuovi.com about a house for sale that floats with the help of pontoons, which can be moved in the water by towing if necessary. A building that looks like a house is not officially a house.

“It is registered as a boat and not as a detached house, because in Finland the legislation does not allow it to be registered as a house”, explains one of the owners of the house Mervi Wennerstrand on the telephone.

Sale notice in the pictures, the house is floating in the water and sailboats can be seen from the windows.

However, the address of the notice is located in Oulunkylä, which in turn is not located next to large bodies of water.

“The Oulunkylä address belongs to another private owner of the house. The house is currently in the dock due to solar panel modifications. We wanted to avoid people needlessly driving into a closed area,” says Wennerstrand.

Now a floating house is sold as a home for someone.

In practice, organizing shops will be challenging, because in Helsinki you cannot live in a similar structure permanently.

The building is not seaworthy, so it cannot be classified as a houseboat either.

However, living in Porvoo, for example, would be possible – if you own a pier and a beach plot.

“The buyer has to find a place for it. It is registered as a boat, so you can put it on your own dock. In Porvoo, you can even get your own address for that,” explains Wennerstrand.

of Wennerstrand The floating home has been for sale for at least a year.

“There has been an awful lot of interest, but investing it is always a problem,” he laments.

The house has three rooms, toilet, bathroom, sauna, roof terrace and terrace. The apartment is 82 square meters in size. The area of ​​the pontoons is 150 square meters.

“It has been used occasionally. Meetings have been organized there, for example, because there is a large sauna room,” says Wennerstrand.

House was completed in the early 2010s. At that time, Wennerstrand still planned to build more similar floating homes.

However, the project failed due to the financing of a German component company, and the floating home built from fiberglass components remained the only one for now.