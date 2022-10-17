Housing | The house designed by the architectural legend as his own home is for sale in Helsinki

According to the researcher, the original spirit of Villa Ervi has been preserved well.

Piece architectural history is for sale in Kuusisaari, Helsinki, where a famous architect is sold Aarne Ervin the 1950s detached house he designed for his family.

“There is something truly unique now,” describes the special researcher of the Finnish Museum Agency Juhana Lahti. He is familiar with Ervi’s work.

Ervi is one of Finland’s most respected architects and is known, for example, as the designer of iconic buildings in the garden city of Tapiola, such as the swimming hall and the central tower.

The house has managed to preserve the original spirit in a rare way, even though changes have been made to it over the years, Lahti estimates.

“I’d say it’s exceptionally well-preserved for a house that’s been privately owned.”

In addition to the residential building, the property includes a Japanese-inspired office part built in the 1960s, a courtyard sauna and a swimming pool. The asking price is 5.5 million euros. The plot is located by the sea.

The view from the large windows to the garden, the fireplace creating the atmosphere and the rope details represent Aarne Ervi's style.

Villa Ervi is considered one of Finland’s most significant private houses completed after the war, and has been presented to the international press.

Ervi designed the house for years, according to Lahti’s memory, since the 1930s.

So he drew up the first drawings before the wars, when the building had functionalist features and influences Alvar Aalton From Villa Mairea.

“This was, without a doubt, an important project for him.”

According to Lahti, the building represents Ervi’s typical architecture, where wood veneer, rattan, leather, natural light and fireplaces play a central role in creating the atmosphere.

Ervi also designed interiors, for example for Finnhansa and Finntrader ships. He brought ship architecture, such as rope railings, to buildings, first to his own house.

It was important to the architect how the interior spaces open to the outside, and Villa Ervi is a good example of this: quite closed from the street side, but the garden and swimming pool can be seen from the large windows on the courtyard side.

In Lahti’s opinion, the two-story hall with the stairs is especially great in the house. According to him, such were not made very often at that time.

Protection of the building has been proposed, but it has not been implemented.

Aarne Ervi also designs ship interiors, which can be seen in the airy lobby of Villa Ervi.

To the most significant Ervi’s work includes, for example, the University of Helsinki’s Porthania building. Restaurant school Perho, Töölö library and Tapiola city center shopping center, Central tower and swimming hall are also from his pen.

Is researcher Lahti going to go shopping?

“I don’t think it’s quite within my reach. The price also shows that the uniqueness is recognized.”

Villa Ervi has managed to preserve the old atmosphere.

