Housing | The government ruled out closing Ara and merging the housing fund

Residence|The background is, for example, Ara’s current number of employees and the depleting funds of the State Housing Fund.

Government outlined today, Monday, the Housing Finance and Development Center on the abolition of Ara, the State Council informs.

In 2025, the Ministry of the Environment will take over Ara’s current operations. Ara’s operation as an independent agency therefore ends.

At the same meeting, it was outlined that the State Housing Fund will be merged into a part of the state budget. From the beginning of 2026, state-supported housing production will therefore be financed directly from the budget. However, this policy requires legislative and budgetary changes.

As a background reason for the merger decision are the depleting funds of the State Housing Fund. Its main source of income has been arava loans, which, however, have soon been repaid.

Arava loans have been granted to individuals until 1996 and to communities until 2007. They have been used to finance, among other things, public benefit housing associations designated by Ara, as well as the construction and renovation of single-family houses.

Climate- and the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen justifies Ara’s termination policy with the fact that Ara’s continuation is no longer justified with the current number of personnel. Managing Ara’s tasks is most efficiently organized as part of the Ministry of the Environment, says Mykkänen.

According to the Government, the changes aim to develop the management of state-supported housing production. The purpose of the government is to get a motion on the abolition of the Ara agency to the parliament during the fall.

State-supported housing production is targeted in accordance with the government program especially for those groups who find it difficult to find housing suitable for their needs on the market. According to the State Council, these groups include, for example, those with low incomes.

The state secretary has prepared both the policy on the abolition of Ara and the merger of the State Housing Fund Mika Nykänen in the working group led by