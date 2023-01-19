Housing | The dreary balcony view of the apartment advertisement dismayed half of the people – It was an optical illusion in the background

On social media, people wondered about an apartment ad whose balcony seemed to have a view directly into the wall. However, the truth is not as grim as the picture shows.

Apartment announcement caused a stir on social media last week: the view of the balcony of a studio in Tampere seemed to be just the wall of the opposite house based on the picture.

What’s the point, many asked. Some saw the site as an example of too compact modern construction.

The building is located in Tampere in the Hyhky district, at Selkeenkatu 1. There are several 27-square-meter studios for rent in the same building. There are differences in the views from the balcony between the apartments.

CEO of New House Office Oy, which brokers apartments Antti Korpela wonders the reporter’s call. He does not recognize the object from the verbal description and says he will find out.

It turns out that the truth is not quite as grim as it looks in the picture.

The railway All the balconies of the apartment next to it face the same direction, away from the track, i.e. towards Selkeenkatu. Porintie remains on the west side of the building.

By looking at the map, it becomes clear that there are meters to the opposite wall. The building in question is located on the other side of the road.

Korpela also confirms this. According to him, the distance is up to 14 meters.

After contacting HS on Friday, Korpela said that he would check the pictures of the announcement. It turned out that the photographer was using the wrong kind of object. Korpela stresses that the pictures have not been edited.

During the weekend, the announcement was updated with fresh pictures. One of the pictures in particular clearly shows that there is a long way to go to the opposite house. In addition to the balcony, the photo also shows Selkeenkatu and a little courtyard. The wall of the opposite building no longer seems to be attached to the balcony.

The difference is big compared to the previous picture. The case is a good example of how important a well-taken photo is.