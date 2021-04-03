Housing The desertification of the countryside is barely shown in the statistics: there are tens of thousands of houses in Finland where no one has lived for years.

Most of the detached houses left without inhabitants were built before the 1960s, but even the houses built in the 21st century are now left empty.

In Finland there are about 66,000 detached houses where no one has lived permanently for more than seven years. Almost half of these houses are located in either the core or sparsely populated countryside, Statistics Finland reports.

Nuclear countryside means either a strong primary production area or a relatively densely populated countryside with diverse activities.

If all Finnish provinces are compared, the share of empty detached houses out of all detached houses is the largest in Southern Savonia, according to the Finnish Environment Institute. There, most of these buildings are old farm main buildings.

All Houses that have been empty for a long time may not be abandoned, and some of them can be used, for example, as a holiday home, says Statistics Finland’s Statistics Manager Paula Paavilainen.

According to the register of the Digital and Population Information Agency, there are 8,000 detached houses in Finland that have been abandoned due to deterioration.

“Due to the deterioration, less than a hundred houses are abandoned every year. It is possible that there are no houses in this register, ”Paavilainen points out.

Finland specialist researcher at the Environment Agency Antti Rehusen According to Finland, there are about 140,000 detached houses in Finland that are not located in the yard of an inhabited house or summer cottage and have been without permanent residents for at least three years.

Rehunen estimates that about 20,000 of these houses are in very poor condition and possibly abandoned.

Most of the detached houses without permanent residents were built before the 1960s, less than a quarter in the 1960s and 1990s and about 4% after 2000.

According to Rehunen, an average of 10,000 houses are left in Finland for a longer period of time each year without permanent residents. On the other hand, an average of 5,000 houses that have previously been vacant for at least three years receive new residents each year.

In Finland has been left with detached houses without permanent residents evenly throughout the 21st century. According to Rehunen, the background is urbanization and the concentration of settlement in agglomerations. The evacuation of houses occurs especially in sparsely populated areas.

“In many cases, the last permanent resident has been an elderly person who has died or had to move closer to services, and no new residents have entered the house,” Rehunen says.

If a resident moves to a service house, for example, the old residential building can remain in his or her ownership. You may not want to sell a house even if it has no use. The price of a house can be very low and you may not even find buyers for it.

According to Rehunen, demolition of houses is rare, as it also incurs costs for the owners.

Sometimes it happens that the heirs are not allowed to make a decision about the use of the building. If the house is located on the waterfront, it is more likely that it will be used as a holiday home.

According to Rehunen, it is typical that vacant houses do not meet the needs of those looking for housing in terms of location, equipment or condition.

Even if older empty houses were available cheaply, many would prefer to acquire or build a new one. Rehunen thinks that there may now be fewer buyers who are skilled and willing to renovate.

“In the future, the desertification of houses is likely to slow down in sparsely populated areas that have already had time to be emptied. Instead, depletion may become more common in the core countryside. ”

In According to a 2011 survey, about half of the detached houses that had been vacant for three years were habitable at that time without repairs, just over a third could have been renovated to be habitable and the remaining 13 per cent were in demolition condition, says Antti Rehunen.

More than 600 people responded to the survey, who according to the register data were the owners of an empty detached house. The respondents were from Southern Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, Satakunta, Eastern Lapland and the Savonlinna region. Rehunen thinks that the results of ten years ago are also quite valid for the present.

“The respondents to the survey are presumably more active users of buildings, so the proportion of buildings in poor or demolished condition may actually be slightly higher.”

According to Rehunen, new occupants are usually found in the houses that have been empty for at most a few years for the most well-off and well-placed. When a house has been empty and unused for a long time, it is less common to reopen it.