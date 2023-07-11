Housing | The demand for air source heat pumps exploded during the crisis years – now you can get the device in as little as a week

from East Helsinki Maarit Feldt it’s very busy on the balcony on Monday morning. Otto Pentikäinen and Sami Kaivo are installing an air source heat pump in an apartment building, and the outdoor unit will be on the balcony.

Refrigerant pipes are being evacuated, which is done before the refrigerant is released. We want to remove the air and moisture accumulated in the pipes.

Air heat pump installers moving in pairs have time to do two installation gigs a day. Last year, working days were often long, sometimes up to ten hours, Pentikäinen says. Now overtime has not accumulated in the same way.

Air heat pumps demand has grown rapidly in recent years. According to the Finnish Heat Pump Association (Sulpu), 160,000 air source heat pumps were sold last year. It meant an increase of almost 60 percent compared to the previous year.

Strong demand has also led to availability problems, or at least quite long delivery times.

The chairman of the board of Sulpu and, for example, the chairman of the board of Scanoffice companies that import air heat pumps Mikko Sandberg’s according to recent years, especially the corona pandemic and the price of electricity have affected the air heat pump market.

During the Corona period, remote workers needed cooling in their homes, and money was not spent in the same way on restaurants, leisure time and travel. According to Sandberg, the price of electricity has also influenced the fact that air source heat pumps have been purchased for heating use.

In the first quarter of this year, around 20,400 air source heat pumps were sold, while at the beginning of last year, around 21,500 were sold. However, according to Sandberg, the statistics up to the end of March give an overly optimistic picture of the situation for the entire current year, as last year’s demand was still unloaded from the beginning of winter.

Now the pace has calmed down. We have also gotten rid of the worst availability problems.

From HS’s round of calls, industry players find out that the air heat pump can be installed in their home even a week after the order. On the other hand, waiting can also take a month.

Situations may vary in different locations.

“If there is a terrible heat wave, then at worst [toimitus asennuksineen] could have stretched to seven weeks,” says Sandberg.

The situation the calming down is also confirmed by the air heat pump company Hesatekin entrepreneur Mikko Vörlin. He says that it has been challenging to predict the market and its development, as the availability of personnel, availability of equipment and demand have fluctuated.

According to Vörlin, the market has been overheated since 2018, but now the market situation seems healthier.

“It’s very calm compared to last year,” says Vörlin.

Vörlin does not consider calm to be a bad thing.

He estimated that last year some models had to wait up to 12 months and the installation queue stretched to two months.

For air heat pumps there is demand especially in autumn, says K-Rauda’s sales director Hannu Nokikuru.

Hot weather brings a spike in sales, but according to Nokikuru, air source heat pumps are still purchased primarily for heating.

Nokikuru says that typically customers have an electrically heated detached house, for which heating an air-to-air heat pump is purchased.

According to Nokikuru, air heat pumps are increasingly being sold for cooling apartment buildings.

Sami Kaivo (left) and Otto Pentikäinen install an air source heat pump on the balcony.

Air heat pump people living in townhouses and apartment buildings who are planning to purchase should make time for the bureaucracy.

Senior lawyer of the Finnish Real Estate Association Pauliina Haapsaari reminds that housing companies must submit a change notice to the housing association before the installation of the air heat pump can begin.

You have to wait for permission from the building company for installation. According to Haapsaari, if it is the first air source heat pump to be installed in a housing association, it would be advisable to bring the matter before the general meeting. This step can take a lot of time.

According to Haapsaari, however, the process can be simplified in building societies even before any change notices regarding air source heat pumps are processed.

The board of the housing association can proactively take the matter to the general meeting for consideration, in which case it can be decided under which conditions air heat pumps may be installed in the housing association.

In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that, in principle, the shareholder has the right to install an Air Heat Pump on the balcony.

Maarit Feldt has slept in hot weather with the windows open. Feldt, who lives on the first floor, bought a rattle toy from the recycling center in case thieves try to break in through the windows at night.

The Moors In the Feldt housing association, other partners also have air heat pumps. Last summer, Feldt decided that the heat was enough and it was worth getting an air source heat pump. Autumn arrived and the thought was forgotten, but in May the thought came back to mind.

From the housing company’s side, the process progressed very quickly. Feldt sent a modification notice to the building company, which gave the green light for the installation of the air heat pump the very next day.

The installation was arranged a month before the start of Feldt’s vacation.

Feldt calculates that the price of the pump with installation is around a couple of thousand euros. He has estimated that the electricity bill will be about one euro extra for the days when the Air Heat Pump is whirring.

Feldt considers the costs worth the investment.

“I’d rather be here than go south. I’ve never liked it very hot.”

He also believes that cooling can be a factor in the situation of selling an apartment, which distinguishes the apartment in a positive light, if a potential buyer compares similar apartments with each other.