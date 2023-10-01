Housing | The data of around 40,000 housing associations is still exhausted from the electronic system – Soon the transfer will become chargeable

The deadline for the transfer of the share list is at the end of the year, if you want to get by with electronic data for free.

About half of the older building societies have still not transferred the share list to the apartment information system. In practice, this means about 42,000 housing associations, whose information is exhausted from the national electronic register maintained by the Land Survey.

The deadline for the transfer of the share list is at the end of the year, if you want to get by with electronic data for free. The share list contains basic information about the housing company, condominiums and their owners.

“With regard to large professionally managed housing associations, we are confident that the stock lists will at least for the most part be transferred by the end of the year. With regard to smaller building societies, we hope that this matter would be activated and taken care of now”, says the service manager Suvi Väärälä From the Land Surveying Institute.

I’m wrong According to The movement has been most active in Etelä-Savo, where nearly 70 percent of housing associations belong to the apartment information system. North Karelia and Kainuu also belong to the top three.

On the other hand, the lowest transfer rate is in Åland, where only about a third of housing associations have taken their information to the electronic register. For example, Satakunta and Central Ostrobothnia are also among the weakest in terms of migration.

Among the individual municipalities, Mynämäki, located in Varsinais-Suomi, shines, where almost 90 percent of housing associations have taken care of things.

“In terms of small and large housing associations, the situation is even, i.e. about half of those transferred are small housing associations with 1-10 apartments and half larger than this”, Väärälä describes the overall situation.

There are a total of approximately 90,000 housing stock companies in Finland, with approximately 1.5 million stock apartments. Since the beginning of 2019, all new housing stock companies have been established electronically and share certificates are no longer printed in paper form.

“ “With regard to smaller housing associations, we hope that this matter would be activated now and taken care of.”

If The housing company has an agreement with the property management agency for managing the affairs of the house, the transfer of the share list is handled through the property manager. If there is no property manager, the chairman of the board of the housing company or another person authorized to do the job will make the transfer share apartment register.fiwith the help of the service on the website. The decision on the transfer is made by the housing company’s board.

Before transferring the share list, it is worth checking that the shareholders’ information is up to date.

“There have been quite a few cases where Taloyhtiö has had no information about the owner or the owner has not been able to be entered in the share list due to, for example, a missing tax return,” says Väärälä.

In these situations, the previous or last known owner is indicated in the transfer.

The Land Surveying Institute does not charge a fee for transferring the share list if the data is transferred to the electronic register by the end of the year. After this, the transfer is chargeable. The amount of the fee will be defined by a decree of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry later this year.

“The compensation will be reasonable, but the exact amount will not be known until the end of the year,” Väärälä formulates.

When the building society has transferred its list of shares to the apartment information system, each shareholder still needs to separately apply for an electronic owner registration for his own ownership. Therefore, under no circumstances should you destroy the share register yourself.

“The share register is still an important paper for the shareholder after the transfer of the share list. It must be submitted to the National Land Survey in connection with the registration of own ownership,” Väärälä reminds.

The transfer of share registers of building societies has also prompted shareholders to electrify their share registers, which has resulted in occasional congestion in the Land Survey of Finland’s customer service. In general, however, shareholders are in no rush to convert their holdings into electronic form.

There is a grace period for giving up paper share registers no less than ten years from the transfer of the share list, unless, for example, the apartment is sold before then. In connection with the sale of the apartment, the new owner must apply for ownership registration from the National Land Survey two months after the sale or transfer of ownership.

“ Therefore, under no circumstances should you destroy the share register yourself.

I’m wrong According to In addition to apartments, the same fee applies to, for example, parking spaces when they are separate shares.

If for some reason the shareholder wants to keep the old paper share register even after its cancellation, this can be done for a price of 11 euros. Likewise, if you wish, you can order a condominium printout from the Land Survey, which shows the condominium’s electronic owner registration.

If the share certificate is secured by a bank for a loan, the owner can authorize the bank to do the electronic registration of ownership on his behalf. However, there is no rush for this.

Owners should note that banks may charge several hundreds of euros for electrifying the share register.

If the share certificate has already been lost or destroyed, its cancellation must be applied for at the district court before the application for electronic owner registration is successful.

Land Surveying Institute offers help, for example, in the transfer of share lists on its website and by phone. In addition, the Land Surveying Institute organizes training and guidance on the topic in different locations and online. More detailed information about these can be found at https://osakehuoneistorekisteri.fi/tatammat.

A letter will also be sent to small housing associations in the next few weeks, reminding them of the transfer of the share list.