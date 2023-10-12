Housing | The couple who moved to Kesko’s former headquarters listens to concerts on the roof terrace of their home in Helsinki’s value area

Juha and Seija Muurinen live in Kesko’s former headquarters in Katajanokka. From the roof terrace you can see, among other things, the Uspenski Cathedral.

Kesko’s head office was thoroughly repaired and turned into apartments in Katajanokka. HS visited one of the apartments.

If wouldn’t know where it has come to, it might be hard to guess that just a few years ago the trading company Kesko was run here.

We are at Muurinen’s home in Helsinki’s Katajanokka, and you can’t immediately see from anywhere that the house was, until recently, a huge concentration of offices.