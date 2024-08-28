Housing | The couple put their rare detached house up for sale and it was sold on the first screen – This is the state of housing sales now

Residence|Matti and Mirja Halonen, from Kangasala, got their detached house sold immediately after the first apartment screening. The housing market has turned upward after bottoming out at the beginning of the year.

House for sale and a week later an offer that was accepted.

Entrepreneurs living in Kangasa Checkmate and Mirja Halonen got their home sold very quickly. The sale announcement was made at the end of July and the first screening was attended by two couples, one of whom eventually bought a detached house completed in 1973. The deed of sale was signed about a month after the announcement of the sale.