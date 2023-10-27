Housing | The couple dreamed for thirty years until the right home was found – Soon, secrets began to be revealed about the house

Julius Noki (left), Janne Tallgren and Susanna Noki are the new happy residents of the Paasia house. Alarik Noki, the first born of the family, who was at work, is missing from the picture.

The couple finally found the home of their dreams, a more than 120-year-old log house that hasn’t been completely renovated. The house teaches its residents and gradually reveals its secrets. Although the old house is a long-term dream, the owners are already talking about giving it up.

Handsome the log building rises on top of a hill in the middle of Valkeakoski’s rural landscape. In the past, Valtakunnankuja passed right in front of the traditional building, but today the residents of the Paasia house can enjoy their large yard in peace.

