Housing | The couple decided to change their lives completely and bought a dilapidated farm in the archipelago

Anu Nuotio distributes hay to the horses in Roha’s stables. The horses are fed three times a day.

Anu and Jaakko Nuotio bought an abandoned farm in the archipelago, which was in poor condition. They established a stable there, where riding is understood differently than normal. That’s why the couple’s horses are seen in movies, commercials and tournaments.

Rattsutila has quite a lot of work to do. The autumn storm has ravaged Kemiönsaari, and fallen trees are lying here and there.

When the trees fell, they also broke one horse fence. However, it has now been repaired, and two mares are frolicking in it.