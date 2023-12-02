Sunday, December 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing | The couple decided to change their lives completely and bought a dilapidated farm in the archipelago

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Housing | The couple decided to change their lives completely and bought a dilapidated farm in the archipelago

Anu Nuotio distributes hay to the horses in Roha’s stables. The horses are fed three times a day. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Anu and Jaakko Nuotio bought an abandoned farm in the archipelago, which was in poor condition. They established a stable there, where riding is understood differently than normal. That’s why the couple’s horses are seen in movies, commercials and tournaments.

Rattsutila has quite a lot of work to do. The autumn storm has ravaged Kemiönsaari, and fallen trees are lying here and there.

When the trees fell, they also broke one horse fence. However, it has now been repaired, and two mares are frolicking in it.

#Housing #couple #decided #change #lives #completely #bought #dilapidated #farm #archipelago

See also  Brain injuries Valvira warns neurologist - endangering patients, for example by recommending surgery without medical justification
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Prates studies opening ‘Petrobras Arabia’ after invitation from OPEC+ to Brazil

Prates studies opening 'Petrobras Arabia' after invitation from OPEC+ to Brazil

Recommended

No Result
View All Result