Housing | The city of Helsinki warns about rental fraudsters

According to Heka, text messages have been sent to the residents asking them to pay the rent to the scammer’s account.

Helsinki the city’s rental housing company Heka warns of rental fraudsters.

There are scam messages in circulation where residents are asked to pay the rent to the wrong account, Hekan informs. The messages come as text messages.

Heka emphasizes that it never sends rent payment requests to residents by text message. Tenants can always check payment information on the residents’ pages or from rent control, the release notes.

The company’s account manager Riitta Pulkka says the text messages are related to a larger scam. According to Pulka, similar messages have been sent to the residents of several large landlords.

At least four or five Heka tenants have mistakenly paid their rent to the fraudster’s account, says Pulkka.

“Now we are trying to help them here with a payment agreement.”

According to Pulka, Heka has advised customers to report the matter.