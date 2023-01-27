Housing | The children wanted their own rooms, but moving to a bigger apartment was not an option – Then Iina Hyttinen came up with an idea to solve the space problem

Otto Hyttinen built a bed that cleverly turned a 12-square-meter room into two separate rooms. At the same time, the family’s space problem was solved.

Sometimes the solution occurs before the actual puzzle.

That’s what happened Otto Hyttinen in a family where the oldest children had occasionally hinted that their own sides in a shared common room would be a nice thing.

Hyttinen and his spouse Iina Hyttinen has four children, 11 years old, 9 years old, 5 years old and 1 year old.