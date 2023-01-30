Monday, January 30, 2023
Housing | The apartment’s share book will soon become useless – what do you have to do and what does the change cost?

January 30, 2023
When the housing stock company has transferred the information to the new system, it’s time for the apartment owner to act. The transition period is ten years.

Do you live in a housing association? Where is the share register of your housing stock? Until now, the paper share certificate has proven that you own your apartment, i.e. your shares in the housing corporation.

Today, the housing association’s share list is maintained either by the housing association’s board or the management office. In the future, the maintenance of share registers of housing stock companies will be transferred to the Land Survey, and paper share registers will become unnecessary.

