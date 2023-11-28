The cadastral value of housing in Moscow will rise by 21 percent in 2024

The cadastral value of housing in Moscow will rise by 21 percent in 2024. About it reports metropolitan complex of economic policy and property-land relations.

According to the results of the next round of state cadastral valuation, retail and office real estate fell in price by three percent. At the same time, as noted, the results of the cadastral assessment correspond to market trends. The last time the cadastral value of Moscow housing was revised was in 2021 – then it increased by the same 21 percent.

When assessing the cadastral value of real estate, on which the amount of property tax and land tax depends, the year of construction, materials used in construction, floor, area infrastructure and transport accessibility are taken into account. Property tax applies to the ownership of a residential building, apartment, room, garage, parking space, a single real estate complex, unfinished construction and other structures.

Previously, Russians were told the consequences of failure to pay property taxes before December 1. If you do not pay your property taxes on time, penalties will be assessed. For example, with a debt of 10 thousand rubles, in accordance with the current level of the key rate, for every ten days of delay you will have to pay an additional 50 rubles.