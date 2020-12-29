Good and not so good surprises. Increase in the price of gas, branding of new bicycles, reform of APL, stamp price … New measures come into force on January 1, 2021. Franceinfo details the main changes.

The “universal” solidarity fund ends

Compensation, which can reach up to 1,500 euros per month, provided to small businesses and self-employed workers affected by the Covid-19 crisis, regardless of their sector of activity, will stop on December 31. “It will not be continued after December 31 because economic activities will have resumed”, explained the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire in early December, on BFMTV, estimating “It is normal that we move from universal support because the pandemic affects everyone (…) to more targeted support”. From January 1, the fund will be reserved for companies in the most penalized sectors (catering, leisure, etc.).

New reduction in housing tax

In 2020, 80 % of tax households were able to benefit from the abolition of housing tax main residences. The wealthiest 20% of households will see this local tax decrease from 2021. Taxpayers who pay monthly will see this drop of 30% from January. In 2023, no French will pay housing tax for their main residence.

Reduction of production taxes

Long denounced by employers, production taxes paid by companies will fall by 10 billion euros. The contribution on the added value of companies (CVAE). Property taxes (CFE) weighing on industrial sites will also be halved (-3.3 billion).

APL reform enters into force

Postponed several times, the housing assistance reform (APL) will finally come into force at the start of 2021. It must adapt the amount of housing assistance according to the beneficiary’s current income and no longer to those obtained two years earlier. They will be calculated on the basis of his current income or, more precisely, of those earned in the previous twelve months with an update every three months.

This reform was initially supposed to enter into force at the beginning of 2020, but it has been postponed several times because of the difficulties in implementing it. The last date set by the government was April 1, but it had been pushed back again due to the health crisis.

The price of gas on the rise

The regulated gas prices applied by Engie will slightly increase by 0.2% on January 1. “This increase is 0.1% for customers who use gas for cooking, 0.1% for those who have dual use, cooking and hot water, and 0.2% for homes that heat themselves. gas “, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced on December 22.

The amount of the minimum wage increases

The minimum wage will be increased by 0.99% on January 1 to reach 1,554.58 euros gross per month, an increase of 15 euros. This increase, which corresponds to the automatic revaluation of the minimum wage, will bring the gross hourly amount to 10.25 euros.

The United Kingdom is definitely leaving the Customs Union

With the end of the transition period on December 31, provided for in the framework of Brexit, border controls between France and the United Kingdom, which is definitively leaving the Customs Union, have been re-established. Exporting companies will have to complete customs formalities, or even pay customs duties, as when they export products outside the European Union.

New plastic products banned

Plastic straws, cutlery, stirrers, sandwich boxes, drink lids, balloon rods, confetti, and steak sticks will be banned for sale from January 1. However, a six-month period is reserved for distributors to sell their stocks. Companies and public establishments will no longer be able to distribute plastic bottles. Certain single-use plastic items, such as cotton swabs and disposable plates, had already been banned for sale in January 2020.

A “unique identifier” for new bikes

New bikes sold in stores must wear a “unique identifier”, to which the contact details of its owner will be attached, in order to fight against theft but also to find the owners when the bike reappears. “An important step to build an efficient cycling system”, declared Tuesday, December 29 on franceinfo Olivier Schneider, president of the FUB, French Federation of the users of the bicycle.

The auto-reinforced penalty for vee hicles that emit the most CO2

The threshold for triggering the penalty for the purchase of a vehicle is lowered to 133 grams of CO2 per kilometer, compared to 138 currently. The maximum purchase penalty goes from 20,000 to 30,000 euros for the most polluting vehicles, above 219 grams of CO2 per kilometer. On the other hand, the premium for the purchase of hybrid or electric vehicles will be maintained at 7,000 euros maximum until June 30, 2021..

A new index to measure air quality

The new clue of air quality now includes fine particles (PM2.5) with the four other regulated pollutants aggregated by the current index (PM10 particles, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide). At least at the level of each intercommunality, the French will be able to know every day the quality of the air they breathe, “Well” at “extremely bad”.