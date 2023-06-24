Housing | Suvi Tuominen left an apartment building in Espoo: This is how he lives with the same money a hundred kilometers away from Helsinki

You can get an apartment near the center of Hämeenlinna many times cheaper than in the capital region. Suvi Tuominen moved from Espoo to Hämeenlinna with her husband a year ago.

The door from the back there is a view of the spacious home. From the hall you can see the spacious and bright living room. Owns the home Suvi Tuominen together with their spouses Jarin with. In addition to them, two cats live in the home, which is not unclear when entering the living room: it is decorated with a giant climbing tree.

Helsingin Sanomat previously reported that a central apartment in Hämeenlinna or Lahti can be up to four times cheaper than an apartment of the same size in the center of Helsinki. Tuominen moved to Tuomarila, Espoo, three kilometers from the center of Hämeenlinna in April 2022.

Tuominen and his wife found a solution to the narrowness of the triangle of apartment buildings in Tuomarila, Espoo, in Hämeenlinna. Their previous apartment had 74 square meters and the current one had 150 square meters.

The new home in Hämeenlinna is 5,000 euros cheaper than what Tuominen got when he sold his old apartment. In addition, it is twice as big as the old Espoo apartment. In addition, the new home has its own yard.

Tuomien has nothing particularly bad to say about the apartment in Espoo, but the corona pandemic caused moving plans to be put in motion.

“During the corona, it started to feel like the walls were falling down,” Tuominen describes.

Importing walks up the stairs to the upper floor where there are doors to two rooms.

“My spouse and I have our own offices here. In the previous apartment, I had to work in the corner of the bedroom,” says Tuominen.

There was only one office in the previous apartment, which is why Tuominen was left without his own office.

His own study has inspired Tuominen to get back to sewing. Tuominen is wearing a dress he sewed himself.

The study room because of the shortage, Tuominen spent about two-thirds of the day in the same room.

Having his own office allows Tuominen a lot. He is happy that he can see the green bushes from the window.

“For some, this is probably a boring view, I think it’s nice to look out into the greenery,” says Tuominen.

Through the study made possible by the new apartment, Tuominen has rediscovered his old hobby: he is actively sewing again.

In Espoo, Tuominen used the kitchen table for sewing, which is why unfinished work and the sewing machine always had to be fixed in the cupboard after sewing.

“You can keep the sewing machine and unfinished work on this table. No need to shove it in the closet. I’ve actually considered buying a bigger sewing table,” says Tuominen.

There is a game and fitness corner on the upper floor.

When coziness became familiar during the corona pandemic, Tuominen, together with his spouse Jari, started dreaming of their own yard as well. At first there was talk of moving to a terraced house, but eventually the eyes turned to detached houses.

When the decision to change was clear, it was time to think about the locality.

“I lived in Hämeenlinna for the first 19 years of my life. Jari also got to know the city through visiting relatives,” says Tuominen.

“However, it was not a foregone conclusion that we would move to my hometown.”

The report also included the suburbs of the capital region, such as Kirkkonummi and Nurmijärvi. In the end, Tuominen and his spouse chose Hämeenlinna.

“Hämeenlinna is far enough from Helsinki and Tampere”, Tuominen explains the choice.

“All services can be found here and the city has its own identity,” he continues.

Importing is still working in Helsinki. On average, he visits the workplace once a week and works remotely the rest of the days.

“Full remote work would not suit me. I like seeing people face to face.”

According to Tuominen, it is easy and fast to move from Hämeenlinna to Helsinki.

“It took 45 minutes by public transport from my apartment in Espoo. Now it takes an hour to Helsinki by train, even less by car,” says Tuominen.

“Although the journey is not long, it takes a lot of time in the capital region.”

in Hämeenlinna According to Tuominen, the best thing is that everywhere is a short distance away.

“When we moved here a little over a year ago, I left far too early everywhere. In the capital region, I was used to the fact that all transitions take an incredible amount of time,” says Tuominen.

According to him, you can get to every place in Hämeenlinna in a significantly shorter time.

Tuominen’s number one means of transportation in the summer is a bicycle. He also likes the fact that in Hämeenlinna you don’t have to think about the location of the bicycle park, but you can leave the bike practically anywhere.

In addition, Tuomis is attracted to Hämeenlinna by the fact that the city combines the peace of nature and urban culture.

“There is no need to compromise on that. There are lakes and scenic areas, history, beautiful buildings and places. There is still also urban culture.”

Tuominen and his spouse changed the pulls in the kitchen cabinets when they moved. According to Tuominen, the kitchen became more modern with a little effort. However, the kitchen is too spacious for Tuominen’s taste.

For what kind could Hämeenlinna be suitable as a city for people? In his answer, Tuominen quotes Kalevauva.fi’s Hämeenlinna song that premiered three weeks ago.

“Everything needed for a normal life, / for a young single – nothing at all,” the song sings.

Tuominen identifies with the lyrics of the song.

“I moved away from Hämeenlinna when I was 19 years old. That’s when I thought that I want to live in a big city with more noise for the rest of my life,” says Tuominen.

“My experience at the time was that there is absolutely nothing for young people here. That’s how a person changes throughout life, what is important.”

According to Tuominen, Hämeenlinna has everything for ordinary life. Then he adds that Hämeenlinna might not be the right place for someone who would like to visit a lot of restaurants or theaters.

“I’m actually surprised at how good restaurants there are in Hämeenlinna. There aren’t terribly many of them, but there are.”

Tuominen feels that there are more things to do in Hämeenlinna for middle-aged people than for young people.

Renovation Tuominen has not done anything to his new apartment. However, the apartment has needed small changes. For example, the kitchen cabinet handles have been replaced.

“Previously, the cabinets had such old-fashioned, early 2000s-style handles. The kitchen was modernized when new pulls were replaced,” says Tuominen.

Tuominen’s apartment has its own backyard. Tomatoes are growing in the greenhouse.

I’m moving since Tuominen’s free time structure has changed.

“Free time has changed more than I thought,” states Tuominen.

In Espoo, he used a lot of streaming services, such as HBO and Netflix. While watching series and movies, she knitted crafts.

A week ago Tuominen canceled his Netflix subscription. She realized that she hasn’t really watched anything in a year, and therefore didn’t knit either.

Watching Netflix was replaced by yard work, which Tuominen likes to do. The previous residents had put easy-care flowers that bloomed at different times in the yard.

With his new apartment, Tuominen is enthusiastic about yard work.

Importing has dug out the rhubarbs and strawberries that the previous residents put in the planter boxes. In their place, Tuominen has planted bush blueberries, chilies, lettuce, beans and radishes.

The greenhouse is dedicated only to growing tomatoes.

“It takes so much more time to hang out, so there’s just no time left to watch Netflix,” says Tuominen.

At first, Tuominen didn’t like the wallpaper on the end wall of the downstairs bedroom at all. Nowadays he has started to like it.

Importing is happy with the new bigger home. The community spirit of the neighborhood has positively surprised him.

“Even though I’m from here, we hardly knew anyone.”

Tuominen has already visited his neighbors together with his spouse and borrowed things.

“All our immediate neighbors have moved here from elsewhere, no one is from Hämeenlinna. It’s been easy to sneak into the crowd when there are others from elsewhere.”