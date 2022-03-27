Housing Susanna Isosomp’s home is like straight from a storybook – There is an eternal summer in the kitchen and a surprising solution: “The man was a little wondering at first if he could do that”

The front house decorated by Susanna Isosomp is anything but a low-key Scandinavian. Even the lists are not white. This colorful home makes you feel good.

Susanna and Jani Isosompin The home in Akaan Viiala is like the pages of a storybook.

In the midst of the glowing colors in every room, you will be in a good mood. Why settle for white and gray when everyday can be a happy play?

Susanna Isosomppi states that the colors are almost therapeutic for her. The idea that you could get bored with colors has always been completely foreign to him.

“If I get tired of a color so white,” Isosomppi laughs.

During his rent, Isosomppi got anxious when he was not allowed to paint the white walls of his apartment. Now in your own house the damage has been taken back many times over.

What home? Detached house in Akaa in Viiala Population: Interior designer Susanna Isosomppi and cleaning entrepreneur Jani Isosomppi and dogs Iriska and Viljo. Home: A 100-square-meter detached house built in 1958 in Akaa in Viiala. Special: Susanna Isosomppi has always loved colors and thinks there can’t be too many at home. The couple’s frontman’s house is full of delicious color combinations and wonderful patterned wallpapers. 1.5 years ago, Isosomppi also started doing interior design work and founded his own Värienvaloa company. The colorful house of the couple can be admired more with the Instagram account @varienvaloa.

Isosompit have lived in their front house built in 1958 for seven years, and year after year the rooms have been getting more and more color.

“When we bought the house, all the surfaces were gray or white,” Isosomppi says.

However, the couple, who had been looking for a perfect home for a long time, saw the potential in an old house whose floorboards or bowls had not been demolished over the years. On the white background, it was easy to start building a world of colors that pampered our own senses.

Susanna Isosomppi has created a wonderful summer atmosphere in her kitchen with colors. He thinks that colors work at home above all to create different moods.

See also In Focus - Grasshoppers, a nutritious, popular and lucrative delicacy in Uganda Isosomppi has also painted the lists of several rooms in glowing tones. The first to get color was the kitchen moldings, which became turquoise. Isosomppi picked up the flower wallpaper from the green leaves in the shade of the kitchen space.

The couple first wallpapered the living room and dining room with English pattern wallpapers that Susanna Isosomp loved.

Delicious William Morris wallpapers were sought in Akaa Viiala from Estonia, because seven years ago they were almost half cheaper in Finland than in Finland.

“Today, the prices are almost the same as here,” says Isosomppi.

The couple has survived the house mainly through surface renovations. They completely renovated the kitchen, but the contract was worthwhile, as the room is now one of Isosomp’s favorites.

In addition to the colors, Susanna Isosomppi has whipped up beautiful wallpapers. He especially loves English William Morris wallpapers, which adorn the walls of the house’s living room and dining room, among other things. The Russian discovery dog ​​Iriska is the newest member of the family.

The walls of the dining room are also decorated with William Morris wallpaper. In addition to the colors, Isosomppi is happy to decorate with old furniture that carries stories with it.

Susanna Isosomppi feels that colors have a huge impact on your own mood and the atmosphere of your home.

“All colors bring a good mood, but when making choices, it’s worth thinking about what kind of atmosphere you want to create in any room,” he advises.

Isosomppi, for example, wanted a slightly dim atmosphere in his own living room. In the kitchen, he again created an eternal summer with colors. Picked from light floral wallpaper, the green glows in the kitchen tiles in early summer.

The wooden floor is painted red like a strawberry, and even the moldings in the room shine like fresh turquoise.

“The kitchen was the first room where I also chose other than white for the lists. At first, the man wondered if he could do that, but he was also happy with the result, ”says Isosomppi.

Since then, the lists for the upstairs study and guest room have also taken on color, admiring the blue-green wallpaper as they crackle pink.

The lamp made of trumpet is a souvenir from Riga. The old man sold the lamps he had built from instruments in the market.

Although the color scheme of the house is like a hilarious play, Isosomppi is accurate in choosing the right shades. Patterns of wallpaper or paint may hang on the wall for up to a week before Isosomppi decides which one fits the space perfectly.

For example, when choosing kitchen tiles, Isosomppi carried a piece of the wallpaper coming to the room with him in the shops.

“Usually, the color worlds of my rooms start to be built on the basis of wallpapers. I think about choosing them most carefully, because wallpapering is quite laborious and high-quality wallpaper can be a valuable investment, ”he says.

Isosomppi, on the other hand, may start painting with even lighter consideration if a promising paint hits the spot. In the alcove of the study, he had time to paint with the paint he got for free once before finding that the tone was completely wrong.

“The damage didn’t feel great because I like to paint and it was easy to get a new shade from the store to replace it,” says Isosomppi.

Isosomppi thinks that the colorful wallpaper is well suited to delight the toilet as well.

The color brilliance starts right off the porch. The sideboard, painted white and purple, is Susanna Isosomp’s grandmother.

Isosomppi has noticed that many Finns are afraid to decorate with colors because they are afraid of getting tired of bold shades.

However, he encourages you to try your own favorite colors in home decor.

“In your own home, you shouldn’t worry about what others think, but think boldly about what you like yourself. If you get tired of a color, you can always repaint, ”he suggests.

Isosomppi points out that colors can also be used in a restrained way. Even a few light pastel colors make the home more interesting than just shades of white.

And if sticking to a paint can feels too radical, colors can be tried first in textiles like pillows, curtains and nap blankets.

“Personally, I love pillows and nap blankets. They make it easy to change the mood of the room quickly, ”says Isosomppi.

Susanna Isosomppi finds the world of tones in the living room relaxing. Isosomppi says he likes all colors, but if one favorite were to be chosen, it would probably be turquoise or green.

The large closet in the living room is painted in Susanna Isosomp’s favorite turquoise.

Decorating and playing with colors brings Isosomp so much joy that a few years ago he decided to make them a profession for himself as well.

After graduating as an interior design artisan, Isosomppi founded the Värienvaloa company, which has enabled him to utilize his precise color eyes elsewhere than at home.

In Isosomppi’s own house, the coloring project for the rooms is gradually starting to be completed.

The appearance of the staircase and the bathroom downstairs is still the same as during the previous occupants, but at least the bathroom renovation has to wait its turn for a while.

“Right now, I’m really happy with our home. The color choices are successful when they become a good mood every day, ”Isosomppi smiles.