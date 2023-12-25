Housing | Survey: The board members of housing companies are not familiar with the ethical guidelines for hosting

More than half of the respondents to the Kiinteistöliitto Uusimaa survey would not recommend their current property manager.

Hosting ethical guidelines are unknown to the vast majority of housing association board members, according to a recent survey.

The results worry Kiinteistöliitto Uuttaamaa, which oversees the interest of housing associations, which carried out a survey to its member housing associations.

The union represents more than 12,000 housing associations located in the Helsinki region and elsewhere in Uusimaa. More than 800,000 people live in these properties.

Executive Director Mika Heikkilän from the point of view of building societies and the property management industry, it would be important that the ethical guidelines are known and that the guidelines become available to the entire property management industry as widely as possible.

“Complying with ethical guidelines would be a good start for developing the quality of hosting.”

Hosting the awareness of the ethical guidelines and the activity of property managers in telling about them got the lowest result of the survey. The grade was 1.61 on a scale of 1–5.

A good third of the respondents, 38 percent, disagreed that the property manager works actively and ensures that the board is aware of the ethical guidelines for property management.

Almost the same number of respondents, or about 36 percent, said that the property manager does not make sure that the ethical instructions are easily accessible to the board. Nor are the instructions reviewed with the government.

Only a small minority of the respondents, less than 8 percent, were satisfied with the information they received from the ethical guidelines.

The property managers also received a rather poor rating in the question asking how likely the board members would recommend the current property management to others. More than half of the respondents would not recommend their own property manager.

More than a thousand board members or chairmen answered the survey.

The hosting industry the ethical guidelines that guide the operation came into force last February. The guidelines are binding on the members of Isännöintiolito, but they are intended as ethical guidelines for the entire industry.

The ethical guidelines have been drawn up and approved jointly by the Real Estate Association, the Real Estate Authorization Association and the Real Estate Association.

Instructions with the goal is to improve transparency and cooperation between housing associations and property managers.

The credibility of the hospitality industry has taken a hard hit due to the cartels of the past few years. At the beginning of next year, the new Hosting Ethics Council will start, which will continue to improve the supervision and trust of hosting.