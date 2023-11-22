Consulting points on housing issues for military personnel will be created in hospitals and clinics of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov took part in the opening of such a point in a military hospital in Kazan on Wednesday, November 22.

“An additional measure of social support will allow us to quickly resolve the entire range of housing issues that arise for our military personnel even while they are within the walls of departmental hospitals,” Ivanov said, speaking at the ceremony.

According to him, to date, such points have already been created in the central military medical institutions of the defense department, and in the near future similar points will begin to operate on the basis of other military medical organizations.

With the opening of consultation centers, Russian military personnel will not have to waste time collecting and submitting the necessary documents, since all work will be carried out by employees of housing authorities.

On November 17, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov instructed the prosecutor’s office to check the implementation of legislation regarding social support measures for participants in a special military operation (SVO) and members of their families. He ordered to check whether they receive all benefits and payments. A month earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called caring for SVO participants and their families the most important task of the authorities.

Previously, he also pointed out the importance of supporting the participants in the special operation. In particular, the head of state pointed out that the military should feel both material and moral support.

In April, the president signed a decree creating a fund to support participants in the special operation and the families of fallen soldiers. The main goals of the fund are personal social support for veterans of the Northern Military District, assistance in obtaining support measures and benefits, including medical and social rehabilitation, and drug provision. In addition, the fund will help retrain and employ veterans.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian leader announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to launch it was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.