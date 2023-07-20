Housing | Studio rents have frozen in place in Helsinki, the situation is different in Tampere

Rents for rental apartments rose slightly in the second quarter in Helsinki. In Tampere, the increase in fees and interest costs has been better transferred to rents in small apartments.

Non-profits rents for rental apartments in Helsinki rose slightly in the second quarter of the year, according to the Statistics Finland’s announcement on Thursday from statistics.

Rents have increased by 0.4 percent compared to a year ago.

Typically, the rental index has risen quarter after quarter, but the data going back to 2015 have also seen dips. However, the trend has been upward.

Apartments rents have remained at almost the same level in Helsinki for three quarters in a row. Compared to April-June of last year, rents for studio apartments have only increased by 0.2 percent.

Even before this, the development of the rent index for studio apartments has been almost flat. In the past, rents have risen relatively more than in recent times.

For two-bedroom apartments and at least three-bedroom apartments, the index has risen slightly in April-June compared to the same time last year. Rents for two-bedroom apartments have increased by 0.4 percent and rents for apartments at least the size of a triangle by 0.9 percent in Helsinki.

Indexes are quality standardized. In the case of rent indices, the development of the rents of the same apartments is monitored, says the Chief Actuary of Statistics Finland Martti Korhonen.

In Helsinki, the increase in fees and interest rates has not been able to be transferred to rents in small apartments at all, Korhonen states.

On the other hand, in Tampere, the situation is completely different in light of the statistics. The rents of self-financed rental apartments have increased by 2.1 percent compared to a year ago. Rents for studio apartments have also been increased by 1.9 percent compared to a year ago.

“It is assumed that the differences between Helsinki and Tampere are based on different demand and supply. In Tampere, landlords have been better able to transfer the increased costs to rents.”

Size rents in the country have increased by 1.3 percent compared to the same time last year.

In the capital region, rents have risen by 0.5 percent. Outside the capital region, rents have risen by 1.8 percent.

OP’s economist Joona Widgrénin according to the situation in the rental housing market is twofold. At the level of the entire country, rents have risen at a typical pace.

However, housing costs have risen rapidly and this increase has not been able to be fully transferred to rents.

In the capital region – especially in Helsinki and Espoo – the rise in rents has been very slow compared to how rents have developed in the regions in the past, Widgrén states.

Some renters may have breathed a sigh of relief, because despite the increase in fees and interest rates, rents in the capital region have remained under control. At the same time, the costs of many owner-occupiers who are reducing their housing debt have been able to rise rapidly.

Widgrén reminds that, in the long term, the typically increased costs are transferred in their entirety to rents.

“In the longer term, it can be expected that rents will start to rise when the earnings level starts to rise,” says Widgrén.

Nordic economist Juho Kostiainen according to the general situation is that there is plenty of supply, which is why rents rise slowly. There are plenty of advertisements for apartments for rent.

“Supply exceeds demand.”

Kostiainen commented on the situation in the rental market before the release of the latest figures from Statistics Finland.

According to Kostiainen, in the last four to five years, a lot of self-financed rental apartments have been built in the capital region, and the demand for rental apartments has not grown at the same pace as the supply.

Is the situation a good thing or a bad thing? According to Kostiainen, it depends on whose perspective you look at the situation. From the point of view of tenants, it is a positive thing that prices remain under control. For investors, the situation is worse when returns remain lower.

The avenger is currently a tenant’s market and in the event of a move, tenants have a choice.

The situation also means that landlords should invest in apartments, because any apartments will not be rented out, Kostiainen reflects.

In the new ones in rental relationships, the average rent per square meter in non-profit projects in Helsinki was 22.72 euros on average, according to Statistics Finland’s statistics.

In the new leases, the rent per square meter in Helsinki studios was 27.55 euros. In duplexes, the average rent per square meter was 21.27 euros, and in apartments with at least the size of a triangle, 19.75 euros.

The figures describing average square footage rents are not standardized, so the condition and location of the apartments, among other things, affect the statistics. They therefore do not tell about changes in the rent level, but they can be used to examine what kind of rent has actually been paid for the apartments.

The same applies to the second statistic, which takes into account both old and new leases.

In Helsinki, the statistics, which take into account old and new contracts, show that the average rent for studios was 27.04 euros, for two-room apartments 20.68 euros, and for apartments at least 19.17 euros in size.