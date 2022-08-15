Housing | Student Jenni Lapila blindly rented an apartment without seeing pictures or a floor plan: “I don’t know if I’m crazy or desperate”

Jenni Lapila from Helsinki got into the University of Turku to study Chinese. The need for an apartment was great, so he agreed to rent already based on the online advertisement.

Speed was a trump card when the Helsinki native Jenni Lapila, 36, looking for a rental apartment in Turku for September. He agreed to rent an apartment over the phone after only seeing an apartment advertisement.

“I completely skipped these yv, av, ask the man things,” he says.

At the beginning of July, Lapila found out that she was able to study Chinese at the University of Turku. Lapila was still playing in the first reserve position at the University of Helsinki, until the departure to Turku was confirmed.

“I submitted an apartment application to the Turku Student Village Foundation even before the results, because I knew the entrance exam went well.”

When there was no offer from Ylioppilaskyläsäätiö, Lapila started browsing housing ads online and sending applications to them.

He received reply messages telling him that the apartments had gone to other applicants.

HS said on Monday that students are looking for rental apartments this summer even more actively than before the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to new students, students who started the two previous autumns and who have not yet moved to their place of study due to distance learning are now looking for apartments.

The competition for the most popular apartments has intensified since late summer, and many apartment seekers are disappointed. The competition for small apartments is held by the CEO of Vuokraturva Timo Metsolan hot in, for example, South Helsinki and the eastern inner city, the center of Tampere and the square-plan area of ​​Turku.

July at the end, Jenni Lapila noticed an advertisement on the rental brokerage website Oikotie for an apartment whose location and price range matched her criteria. The apartment was north of the center of Turku in Raunistula.

Lapila called the landlord immediately.

“I guessed that the studio located within walking distance from the university would be of interest to other applicants, so I wanted to be quick.”

At the same time, there were several advertisements for similar apartments on the site. Lapila contacted one that had no pictures at all.

“I thought that many others are in the same situation, and they will probably try visual notifications first.”

On the phone, Lapila got answers from the landlord to the questions that were bothering her: when can I move in, is there work space in the kitchen, and can I drill a hole in the wall of the apartment.

He announced from that sitting that he wanted to rent an apartment.

“I assumed that a private landlord would appreciate a fast and effortless process, so I didn’t stick to looking for pictures or a floor plan of the apartment, but took it completely blind.”

On the phone, Lapila talked about her life situation: in addition to her studies, she plans to work in a restaurant on weekends on Viking Line’s ships, which secures the rent payment. Due to her previous degree, Lapila is no longer covered by the study grant.

“I think I gave a good first impression of myself on the phone.”

The landlord checked Lapila’s credit information and sent the lease agreement by e-mail the next day. Lapila was allowed to see the apartment even before signing the contract, even though the rental had already been verbally agreed upon.

“The information provided was correct and the apartment looked good, so it was worth taking the leap into the unknown.”

Vuokraturva’s Timo Metsola also stated in HS’s article on Monday that speed is a trump card in the rental market.

“If the criteria match and the apartment gives you a good feeling, it’s worth taking it boldly and not thinking about it overnight,” he said.

Jenni For Lapila, quick action paid off.

“I don’t know if I’m crazy or desperate, but at least there’s a room now.”

The first courses and the orientation of new students start already next week, so initially Lapila has to travel to Turku by train.

The next crown of sorrows is hunting for a moving company, he says.

“At the turn of August and September, I think there will be a few other moving cargoes in traffic.”