Housing | “Sounds unreasonably large” – Politicians are worried about Heka’s rent increases

Rents for apartments in the city of Helsinki threaten to rise by up to ten percent. The scale of the increases has been a surprise not only to residents, but also to politicians.

Helsinki kagurin asunnot oy (Heka) announced on Monday that the rent increases in 2024 will be significantly higher than usual.

According to Heka, rents will probably have to be increased by more than ten percent. In previous years, the increases have averaged 1.5 percent.

HS asked the members of the City of Helsinki’s group division for their views on Heka’s situation. The corporate division supervises the operations of the city’s foundations and subsidiaries. The city is the sole owner of Heka.

“Yes, this increase sounds unreasonably large. Depending on the size of the apartment, it can be up to one hundred euros,” says Ville Jalovaara (sd).

Jalovaraan and the coalition Jenni Pajunen according to the politicians had no prior information that the proposed increases would be of this scale.

“Of course, the rent level has risen elsewhere and we had information that there is upward pressure, but an increase of more than ten percent is very high,” says Jalovaara.

Pajunen points out that rents in the free market did not rise last year, but actually fell.

In general, the coalition has usually represented in decision-making the group that thinks there should be more market-based housing production in Helsinki. According to Pajunen, however, in such an economic situation, Heka plays an important role as a provider of affordable housing.

“The increase planned now is really hard, when people find it difficult to cope with the increase in the cost of living anyway,” says Pajunen.

In the city there are very few opportunities to influence Heka’s solutions. The final increases are decided by Heka’s board of directors, which consists of representatives of the city and representatives of Heka’s residents.

The decision-makers interviewed by HS all agree that the situation still requires a political discussion.

According to Heka, the reason for the extraordinary increases is the rise in interest costs and the repair debt.

The greens Tuomas Rantanen According to Heka, you can discuss with Heka, for example, whether all repairs are necessary and whether they must be done right now.

Heka renovations are largely financed with loan money. According to Rantanen, the rent increase could be softened with an additional loan, but he does not support that.

“The interest rates are now so high that compensating the increases with an additional loan would be even worse for the tenants than the increases,” explains Rantanen.

Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon According to

“Rent increases are always regrettable, but in Heka, the rents are determined somewhat according to the cost principle. The housing costs of low-income people are compensated with housing allowance,” Halla-Aho commented by email.

According to Hallo-aho, the creation of other compensation models that affect the rent level requires both a political decision and finding funding.

Heka more than 90,000 residents live in the apartments, i.e. about one in seven Helsinki residents.

The increase has raised concerns among residents. of HS interviewed residents feared, among other things, that a possible rent increase would force them to apply for housing allowance.

For example, Vailla vakinaias asuntoa ry, which works on homelessness, also took a stand on the subject in its press release, where possible rent increases were seen to increase the risk of becoming homeless.

Residents will be informed about the size of the rent increase in October. The increases will come into force at the turn of the year.