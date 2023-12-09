Housing | “Some of the older gentlemen don’t understand…” – The photo collection shows how students lived in the old days

Year 1976. Hoas’ student cell in the already demolished Kulomäki facility in Vantaa.

The discussion about student housing has been raging this fall with the government’s cuts to students and MP Teemu Keskisarjan’s (ps) speeches. Old photos show the kind of homes students used to live in.

Wicker cats and mouse ears.

When the students wanted to decorate their apartment in the 1970s, they went to the spring forest nearby and picked up a few Norway sparrows for a vase.

This is what you can conclude when you look at the archive photos provided to HS by the student housing foundation (Hoas) of the Helsinki region. They show what students’ homes have been like from the mid-1970s to today.

In addition to Hoas’ archival material, HS also collected some older student apartment-themed photos from the collections of the Helsinki City Museum for this article.

Year 1975. Hoas’s student duo’s bedroom in Kilo, Espoo.

Year 1975. Hoas’ student apartment in Helsinki’s Kannelmäki.

Year 1976. Hoas student cell in Oulunkylä, Helsinki.

Students housing has come up in the discussion this fall with the government’s cuts. The cuts to housing allowance also affect students.

Member of Parliament, historian Teemu Middle Series (ps) has made a sharp comment on the life of today’s students. The middle series is said in the plenary session of the parliament, for example, this: “Much better living in a flat than the hunger limit, a student apartment as your first home before any job. Who dares to complain?”

The fact is that students nowadays want to live in studios, and they are also being built for them.

From 2020 onwards, Hoas has built one cell apartment and 1,006 studio apartments.

Before the 1990s, the absolute main focus of construction was on cell apartments: for example, in the 1980s, 433 cell apartments and 235 studios were built.

In addition to the cell apartments, in the early days of Hoas, many two-room apartments were also built, as they served as homes for students with families.

Year 1970. The location of the student apartment in the picture is unknown.

Year 1976. Hoas’s family apartment, or two-room apartment, in Otaniemi, Espoo.

No however, it is not the case that in the past students would have agreed to live anywhere, but nowadays they don’t.

According to Hoas’s history, for example, the student apartments built in the 1970s in Vaarala, Vantaa, were not sold in the 1990s. At the same time, students were ready to wait up to years for an apartment to become available in Otaniemi, Ruoholahti, Merihaa, Kumpula or Katajanoka.

The location of Vaarala’s apartments was bad, because there were no educational institutions near them and there was no train track next to them.

Hoas ended up selling the houses as condominiums. The decision to sell sparked a lot of discussion about what level of housing the students were entitled to.

CEO of Hoas Matti Tarhio hopes that the changes in student housing could be seen as part of wider societal developments.

“Unfortunately, some of the older gentlemen do not understand that the standard of living has risen in just over 50 years. This is also reflected in the wishes of the students,” he says.

While there were 288,970 one-person households in Finland in 1970, in 2020 the number was already 1,254,300.

“Furthermore, distance learning and the need for one’s own peace have grown. Yes, big changes in trends are also visible to students,” says Tarhio.

Year 1976. A student doing laundry in the Hoas house laundry in Viikki, Helsinki.

Already In the 1940s and 1950s, dormitories were built for students in the capital region by, for example, the student union of the University of Helsinki, teekari, faculty organizations and departments.

In the 60s, many students still lived in the capital region in strangers’ homes as subtenants.

Students’ subletting attracted a lot of criticism among students. In 1965, Ylioppilaslehti wrote how students were offered “dark cubicles”, walk-through spaces and beds placed in the corner of the kitchen as subletting facilities.

You weren’t necessarily allowed to go to the kitchen, and hygiene could be taken care of at the sink in addition to the weekly bath shift. Subtenants could also be expected to, for example, take care of the family’s children and even perform the position of domestic helper.

Those who were able to live either in an apartment owned by their parents or relatives or in a home they owned did well.

Hoas was founded in 1969, and at the turn of the 2010s, 40,000 apartments had already been built for students. For example, a politician, a psychiatrist and a civic activist Ilkka Taipale has been translated into numerous languages in his book put Hoas on the list of Finland’s 100 most important innovations.

Most of the pictures in this story are from the 1970s, i.e. they depict the foundation’s early housing production.

Laura Puro’s work Opiskelija koti: Hoas 1969–2009 is used as a source in the story.

Filming year unknown. The student is currently lying in the student apartment of the University of Technology in Helsinki’s Eerikinkatu. The picture also shows a bucket in which coal was stored for heating the apartment.

The years 1895–1900. Students in the dormitory of the Jyväskylä Women’s Seminary.

The years 1950–1959. Domus Academica student dormitory.

Year 1976. Hoas’ student cell in Kulomäki, Vantaa, which has already been demolished.

Year 1976. Student apartment in Vaarala, Vantaa. The house is no longer owned by Hoas.

Year 1976. Cellar apartment in Oulunkylä, Helsinki.

Year 1980. Hoas’ student apartment in Helsinki’s Kannelmäki.

Year 1987. Student apartment presented in Hoas-asukas magazine.

Year 2002. Hoas student cell in Pasila, Helsinki.

Year 2016. Social media influencer Natalia Salmela decorated a cell room for Hoas in Helsinki’s Kannelmäki.

Year 2023. Hoas student unit in Myllypuro’s Yläkiventie.