Housing Similar apartments in Espoo cost considerably more than in Vantaa – Professor explains a phenomenon that may now be changing

Espoo and Vantaa are very similar cities. However, they are distinguished by one crucial feature that has made another a highly educated and high-income residential area.

Why Are there clearly cheaper apartments in Vantaa than in Espoo?

In Espoo, apartments cost considerably more than in Vantaa, no matter how the comparison is made. The average price per square meter of the most expensive residential areas in Espoo is about one thousand euros higher than the corresponding price per square meter of the most expensive residential areas in Vantaa, About last year’s data from Statistics Finland. The same difference can be seen between several districts.

In Vantaa According to Statistics Finland, the average price per square meter of a dwelling last year was EUR 2,661. In Espoo, the same figure was 3,410 euros. The statistics also include Kauniainen in Espoo’s prices, which may increase the average price.

The average price per square meter of studio apartments in Espoo was 4,149 euros, in Vantaa 3,357 euros.

Vantaa Tammisto and Kirkonkylä-Veromäki, which are among the most expensive residential areas, were clearly cheaper in terms of living space than Tapiola or Westend, the most expensive residential areas in Espoo.

The average price per square meter of Tammisto, known as a detached house, was approximately EUR 3,969 in 2019, while in Kirkonkylä-Veromäki the average price of an apartment was EUR 3,936 per square meter. On the Espoo side, residential areas such as Leppävaara and Saunalahti-Kattilalaakso are available at approximately the same prices.

However, the most expensive residential areas in Espoo are on average a thousand euros more expensive per square meter. In Tapiola’s Otsolahti, the average price per square meter was EUR 4,980 and in Tapiola EUR 4,879.

Same however, the phenomenon also extends to non-residential areas. Koivukylä in Vantaa has a roughly similar train journey to the center of Helsinki as from the Center in Espoo.

Nevertheless, the price per square meter of apartments is on average about 700 euros higher in the center of Espoo. The residential areas are also exceptionally well comparable, with both areas having extensive production of apartment buildings since the 1970s. Both residential areas have fairly similar public transport connections, and new production is also being built on them on a regular basis.

The phenomenon also applies to the supply of land mainly maintained by cities. The average price of a detached house plot is lower in Vantaa than in Espoo. The picture shows detached houses on Tamminiementie in Tammisto, Vantaa.­

Cities however, they are very similar: both are located close to Helsinki, both have equally comprehensive public transport connections, and both have both expensive detached house areas and old low-cost apartment building suburbs. Neither of the cities is an urban city with the same structure as Helsinki.

The biggest difference between the cities can be found in the geographical features – Espoo has more undeveloped natural areas: lakes, forests and also tens of kilometers of seafront.

But can differences in nature areas even partially explain the large price difference?

No, says the professor of urban geography Mari Vaattovaara From the University of Helsinki. At the heart of the explanation are well-off residents, their choices, and the consequences of those choices.

Espoo has a long history as a certain kind of city, Vaattovaara says.

“Espoo has long been known as a low-rise, close to nature, peaceful and small-scale residential area, and it has attracted highly educated residents to the area. That reputation has also been very true, so far. ”

Espoo development as a low-rise residential area for well-educated and well-paid people has also been a self-sustaining circle. Once a reputation has been achieved, it has sucked in more of just such a population. In addition, highly educated people are attracted by jobs and Aalto University.

Aalto University students easily stay in the surrounding areas and are unlikely to suddenly move in large numbers to Eastern Helsinki or Vantaa. In addition, there are jobs in the industry in Keilaniemi, Vaattovaara says.

This also attracts friends from upscale and highly educated residents, other upscale and educated in the same residential areas.

“Vantaa lacks this good reputation, and the level of education there is therefore lower.”

So it is a reputation deeply ingrained in people’s minds. The image of the profile of these municipalities is so strong that it can control migration, even though moving to the other side of the city border could save tens of thousands of euros.

“Espoo has a reputation, the seashore, Otaniemi, Keilaniemi and its jobs,” Vaattovaara summarizes.

Espoo’s reputation attracts highly educated and high-income people. The picture shows apartment buildings in Kirstinharju in Suvela, Espoo.­

This however, a reputable population of good taxpayers may be crumbling.

HS reported a couple of weeks ago about migration that now seems to be driving more and more residents From Espoo to elsewhere, also to Vantaa.

This could be a place for a thousand bucks in Vantaa, Vaattovaara says.

“Vantaa succeeded in Kartanonkoski, it is a human-sized residential area. Vantaa could now do small village-like housing construction in the spirit of old Porvoo. ”

Danger to clothing is therefore concerned about the development of Espoo.

“It seems that for a long time there has been no longer wondering what people want and whether that answer is always a new apartment building. Now the scale is out of control and it is completely different from what it has been so far. ”

Vaattovaara says he watched in horror as all the plots are filled with massive apartment buildings. Espoo is now building fairly efficient and high-rise apartment buildings in the vicinity of metro stations. Farther from subway stations, construction becomes lower.

“It’s pretty special that the new residential areas are now filling up with a low-income population. I don’t think it’s a victory, and something could have been done differently. Previously, Espoo’s new residential areas attracted the highest income categories. “

You can also look at it from another angle. Working as a leading expert at MDI, a regional development consulting firm Timo Aro commented migration of foreign-speaking and low-income people to HS in December.

“I also welcome this development. Yes, municipalities other than Helsinki and Vantaa must also take responsibility for ensuring that the inferiority is more evenly distributed. ”

Danger to clothing would like more discussion on the way of construction in the metropolitan area in general.

“Yes, a diverse city can also be built with the same efficiencies. Why do we build such [korkeita kerrostaloja] instead of developing our own identity, would we make it low and compact on a human-sized scale? ”

Vaattovaara considers the construction of residential areas that can also be chosen by high-income people to be very crucial for regional inequality.

“The environment of such giant houses also requires gigantic infrastructure and massive construction of the environment. It will be interesting to see what these residential areas will look like in 15 years. Do they then stand out from the old suburbs? ”