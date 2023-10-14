Housing | Shortcut: Here are the most desirable parts of Helsinki

These are the most searched residential areas of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa in the Oikotie service.

Helsinki the most desired district is again Lauttasaari, the Oikotie web service informs.

Oikotie listed the most desirable residential areas in the third quarter of the current year based on searches. Ownership apartments are included in the listing.

Lauttasaari, which holds the top spot in Helsinki, is followed by Töölö, Munkkiniemi, Laajasalo and Kallio. This was also the case during the second quarter.

Oulunkylä passed Vuosaari and rose to sixth place on the list. Even at the beginning of the year, Oulunkylä was in tenth place, i.e. last in the list.

The list contains mostly the same areas as at the beginning of the year. The top three have remained the same throughout the year, but Laajasalo, Kallio, Oulunkylä, Vuosaari, Kalasatama, Ullanlinna, Punavuori, Kruununhaka and Käpylä, which fell off the latest list, have competed for other places.

in Espoo the winner is again Tapiola. Second is Haukilahti and third is Westend, as in the previous listing.

In Espoo, the list was exactly the same as the previous one.

In Vantaa, on the other hand, Tikkurila holds the top spot, but Ylästö took second place after Myyrmäki. At the beginning of the year, Myyrmäki was in second place, now it is in third place.