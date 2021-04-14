A new compromise of the BauGB reform is unlikely to please the municipalities. Important planning competencies for construction could now be passed on to the federal states.

Berlin – The housing shortage and affordable housing are important issues in Germany. That is why there has been a draft law since last year that contains instruments to create new living space more quickly. In addition, the existing cheap apartments are to be preserved. The reform of the BauGB is based on proposals from an independent commission of experts and passed the Federal Cabinet in autumn 2020. However, there is one very controversial aspect of the new reform. It should be loud in the future world the task of local authorities to approve the conversion of rental apartments into condominiums. In practice, such a conversion often means that inexpensive rental apartments are no longer on the market. The SPD and CSU have spoken out in favor of such a reservation of approval. The CDU took a clear position against it.

Housing shortage: will the municipalities be incapacitated by the new draft law?

According to information from world make a compromise proposal. This is unlikely to please the mayors and city councilors. According to the newspaper, the proposal stipulates that the municipalities will be relieved of crucial planning skills and given to the federal states. “The cities can and want to decide for themselves when and to what extent it is appropriate to make use of the planning instruments of the Building Code,” said Helmut Dedy, General Manager of the German Association of Cities world.

Actually, the new reform gives the municipalities more room for maneuver, as they would be responsible for approving the conversion of rental apartments, among other things. In addition, with a new building bid, the owners of undeveloped land could now be made to build more easily. In order to increase the social housing quota, a “sectoral development plan” is also planned, in which the municipalities can stipulate a certain quota of social housing in new building areas. A new right of advance sale is intended to give the municipality more time when selling a private property to buy not only houses but also vacant lots. According to the compromise that the world is present, to be co-determined by the federal states. That would mean, for example: If Nuremberg wants to acquire a property that is to be sold, the city would first have to ask for permission in Munich.

This is met with incomprehension among the stakeholders of the municipalities. Municipal planning instruments should “not depend on the statutory ordinances of the federal states,” said Dedy, General Manager of the City Council. “That would ignore the municipal planning sovereignty. We do not need a leash of the countries. “

The German Association of Cities calls for a price brake on advance sales

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities is also not enthusiastic about the compromise proposal. “The land-use planning is at the heart of local self-government. This includes instruments such as the right of first refusal, building bans, sectoral development plans or even a conversion permit reservation in municipal hands, ”says department head Bernd Düsterdiek world. “The planned extensions to the pre-emptive rights are particularly positive. You can at least initially strengthen the real estate-economic ability to act of the municipalities. “

The German Association of Cities even calls for an additional price brake on the municipalities’ right to sell. “Cities that exercise their right of first refusal should always be able to buy real estate at the market value determined by an expert and not at the highest bid,” says Helmut Dedy zur world. “In this way, cities could counteract the excessive land and property prices – also for the benefit of the private real estate industry.” When converting rental apartments into condominiums, it is important that the cities are asked for permission before a rental apartment is converted into a condominium, says Helmut Dedy. “The cities need a margin to be able to judge where the conversion of rented apartments into condominiums makes sense or where it threatens to change the structure of city quarters.” Both associations demand one thing in any case: more speed!

