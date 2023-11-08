There is currently a shortage of 700,000 apartments in Germany. It is therefore being discussed whether large housing developments, as planned 50 years ago, could help solve the problem.

Nordweststadt, Ben-Gurion-Ring in the Nieder-Eschbach district or Sigmund-Freud-Straße in Eckenheim: large residential areas with high-rise buildings do not have the best reputation in Frankfurt. They are seen as an example of failed urban planning in the 1960s and 1970s, which was shaped by large corporations such as Neue Heimat. This view from outside contrasts with the perception of the residents. “The northwest city was in great demand when it was completed,” says architect Helmut Kleine-Kraneburg, chairman of the Urban Future Forum Foundation. Together with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the foundation examined the question of whether large housing estates could be a model for the future given the lack of living space.

The architecture critic Michael Mönninger, professor at the Braunschweig University of Fine Arts, was skeptical. He has written a book about the Neue Heimat and, based on the research carried out, comes to the conclusion: “The call for large settlements is neither realistic nor reasonable.” They have no connection to the street and the surrounding area, the residents are patronized and have none Opportunity to shape your own living conditions.