Housing, security and singular financing: Illa presents a legislative plan to tie ERC and Comuns

If Salvador Illa can be described with any adjective, it is predictable. The president has given ample evidence in his more than 130 days at the head of the Generalitat that his plans do not involve big announcements but rather a smooth management and a program that is a synthesis of the interests of the majority that make up the the Parliament its own party together with ERC and Comuns.

Illa ties her future (and that of Sánchez) to the fate of singular financing for Catalonia

Following in the wake of predictability, this Friday the president presented a legislative plan in which the milestones are some of the bets already announced, such as housing, security and the commitment to “singular financing” for Catalonia. A plan that is structured around five axes and 260 measures in total, which attempts to continue with some of the policies of the previous Government of Pere Aragonès while complying with the new pacts signed with ERC and Comuns.

If one thing is clear in the Palau de la Generalitat, it is that, although the PSC’s victory was resounding, in the Parliament the majorities are complicated to articulate. That is why they do not want to give the slightest excuse for their investiture partners, ERC and Comuns, to disengage from supporting the Government. “The commitments made are fully incorporated into the government plan,” stressed the president of the Generalitat during the presentation of the conference he held with his executive directors.

To maintain a strong majority in the Chamber, the Government’s legislative plan gives prominence to two of the measures that are the flags of its partners, such as singular financing, in the case of ERC, and housing programs, for the Comuns. “If I had to summarize the vision of this document I would use the expression of shared prosperity,” said Illa.

Shared prosperity is also the name of the first axis of the plan. This is followed by the chapters on energy transition, social equity, good governance and security and “effective self-government”, the latter folder containing the issue of financing.

On the issue of housing, Illa’s roadmap includes the promise of having 50,000 protected homes by 2030 or also the deployment of the neighborhood law. The head of the Government has pointed out access to a house as one of the main challenges of his mandate, since it is the way to ensure that economic growth reaches citizens, as he has pointed out.

The economic section also includes the commitment to green reindustrialization and innovation promoted by the Catalan university system. Along the same lines, the Government commits to reaching 50% green energy by 2030.

Improving self-government through financing is another of the axes of Illa’s plan. The wording, as always in this matter, is subject to interpretation, since the Government undertakes to “negotiate a new unique financing system and analyze the proposals to implement the new powers that may be derived from it.”

Security is also one of the focuses of the legislature’s plan. The main commitment is to expand the number of troops in the Mossos, reaching 25,000 in 2030, but it also includes plans such as the creation of new judicial units to speed up trials and put an end to multiple recidivism.

Another of the “obsessions”, as the president has described, is the improvement of public services. An effort that has several dimensions, starting with the streamlining of procedures before the administration, but also with a reinforcement of health and education workforces. In this area, Illa is committed to both reducing waiting lists in hospitals and improving academic results, two sectoral challenges that will require a considerable financial injection.

Housing becomes the main problem for Catalans for the first time since the bubble, according to the CEO

“This is the legislature of public services and also of singular financing, I feel comfortable with that expression,” Illa stressed. The Government’s forecast is that there will be a “stable” legislature and with a Government that, despite being in a minority, can count on solid majorities in the Parliament.