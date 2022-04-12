Housing sales This is how the war affects housing prices in Helsinki – Housing sales can be cleansed of unhealthy phenomena

Experts predict that sales times for homes will lengthen, the number of transactions will decrease and the rise in prices will slow down in the Helsinki region.

Russian The war of aggression launched in Ukraine has brought dark clouds to the housing market in the Helsinki region.

Although the housing trade has been at a record high during the corona pandemic, now the situation seems to be changing.

We asked experts how the war will affect the housing trade and housing debtors in the Helsinki metropolitan area.