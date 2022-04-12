Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing sales This is how the war affects housing prices in Helsinki – Housing sales can be cleansed of unhealthy phenomena

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Experts predict that sales times for homes will lengthen, the number of transactions will decrease and the rise in prices will slow down in the Helsinki region.

Russian The war of aggression launched in Ukraine has brought dark clouds to the housing market in the Helsinki region.

Although the housing trade has been at a record high during the corona pandemic, now the situation seems to be changing.

We asked experts how the war will affect the housing trade and housing debtors in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Sales times are getting longer

#Housing #sales #war #affects #housing #prices #Helsinki #Housing #sales #cleansed #unhealthy #phenomena

See also  Ski Jumping Marita Kramer, who ruled the World Cup, gave a positive corona test, Olympic trip threatened
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Zelensky warns of possible use of chemical weapons by Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.