Housing sales December was the busiest old-fashioned home trade ever, but supply is rare, says Kiinteistömaailma

Of the largest cities in Finland, the number of apartments for sale only in Helsinki is higher than before the start of the corona pandemic.

December was exceptionally lively in the sale of old homes, but overall there are an infrequent number of homes for sale, says Kiinteistömaailma.

The real estate company says it made 940 deals on old homes in December, the largest number of deals in the chain’s history in December. However, the number of new dwellings was only about half that of December of the previous year.

According to a real estate press release, there is now an exceptionally low supply in the housing market, with the exception of apartment buildings.

The real estate world analyst Tony Korkalan According to statistics from the most recent month in use, November, according to statistics, 27% less new and old dwellings were on sale than two years ago, just before the interest rate pandemic.

“That means there are 17,000 fewer options on offer than two years ago,” says Korkala.

According to Kiinteistömaailma, the decrease in supply is greatest in detached houses, which are 37 per cent less than in the comparison period, and in terraced houses, which are 33 per cent less than in the comparison period.

The supply of apartment buildings has decreased by a total of seven per cent from the comparison period, but the number of apartment building units available is 10 per cent higher than before Korona.

In the largest In some of Finland’s large cities, there are clearly fewer apartments for sale than before the start of the pandemic.

According to the real estate world, the housing supply has decreased by 28 per cent in Oulu, 23 per cent in Lahti and Kuopio, 22 per cent in Espoo, Turku and Tampere, 15 per cent in Jyväskylä and six per cent in Vantaa.

An exception to the list is Helsinki, where the housing supply has increased by 17 per cent from the comparison point. According to the real estate world, this is due in particular to the strong supply of studio apartments.