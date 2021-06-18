Housing sale The same apartment, a difference in commission of more than 14,000 euros – See how much brokers charge in the metropolitan area

One of the companies in the industry has outsourced the work belonging to the broker to the client. The consumer authority urges you to be careful about what kind of service you pay for.

For subscribers

Teppo Voutilainen is a happy seller. He sold his apartment building of more than 120 square meters in Lauttasaari, Helsinki, in a few days. Voutilainen chose Blok as a broker because of the low fee and digital services.

Sami Takala HS

2:00

In the metropolitan area The fees of operating brokerage firms vary enormously, according to a comparison made by Helsingin Sanomat.

Brokers have not entered into visible competition by calculating fees in accordance with their public price lists, though demand in the housing market is now high and brokers compete for homes for sale alongside buyers.