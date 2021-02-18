Housing sale The prices of old detached houses rose sharply towards the end of the year – one graphic shows the price gap rupturing

The differentiation in the price development of detached houses began in July 2019.

Of the old In October – December last year, the prices of detached houses rose by 5.5 per cent from the previous year. In the Greater Helsinki area, prices went up by 8.7 per cent and in the rest of the country by 5.1 per cent.

Compared with July to September, prices for old detached houses rose by 0.6 per cent.

The data appear from Statistics Finland’s property price index. The statistics cover detached houses on own land.

In October – December, the average price per square meter of old detached houses was EUR 1,664. In the Greater Helsinki area, the average price per square meter of detached houses was EUR 3,504. Elsewhere in the country, the average price per square meter was EUR 1,527.

Small house plots In October – December, prices rose by 12.8 per cent from the previous year. Land prices rose by 4.6 per cent from the previous quarter. The average price per square meter of a detached house plot was EUR 25.8 and the average area of ​​a plot of land sold was 2,764 square meters.