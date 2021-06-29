Housing sale The housing trade is now going through hard rounds, and the decision to restrict mortgages can keep the trade exceptionally brisk even in the summer – “We trust that the banks will not take the final letter”

The housing boom after the interest rate panic has been going on for so long that the Financial Supervisory Authority also intervened in the game. Typically, the housing deal slows down in the summer, but Fiva’s decision and delays in banking services could change the situation.

Cliche it is not at all true that Finland gives way to summer pastures immediately after Midsummer Jaana Huurinainen under.

Even on Tuesday afternoon, Huurinainen, the real estate agent of the Apartment Center, will present the triangle in Saunalahti, Espoo, to several interested people.

“There is a lot of demand,” Huurinainen says, adding that later in the summer he also plans to go on holiday.

The housing business has been record high in the early part of the year. In May, trading volumes were According to Statistics Finland, 60 percent higher than a year ago and prices were rising in all major cities.

Explanation hard growth rates can be found in a corona pandemic. In the spring of 2020, trading stalled because the new viral disease also brought great uncertainty to the housing market. Demand began to dissipate fairly quickly and trade volumes exceptionally increased last July.

CEO of the Kiinteistömaailma chain Risto Kyhälä believes that the July that begins now will be calmer than last year.

“Last year, July was much busier than spring. Now the situation has normalized and because of the corona, we don’t actually make big movements, ”says Kyhälä.

The situation is different now than a year ago, when the coronary pandemic that unexpectedly shocked the world had stopped trading in the spring, says the business director of the Apartment Center Marina Salenius.

“It can be said that last summer we were closed from April to May. Now the housing boom has been going on for a year. ”

Salenius believes that the housing business will also continue to be brisk.

“Sure, summer always slows down a bit when people are on vacation. You can’t say a slowdown can be seen, but a slight leveling off towards normal, ”Salenius says.

According to Kyhälä, Kiinteistömaailma’s June has passed at the same pace of sales as last year, when a total of slightly more housing transactions were made in Finland than in June 2019.

Oman brings the tension to home sales to the board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) decision announced on Tuesday lowers the mortgage loan ceiling to 85 percent. The loan ceiling applies to all but first-time home buyers.

The decision will take effect in early October. After that, the buyer of the apartment can get a loan of up to 85 percent of the price of the apartment.

This loan ceiling has been at 90 percent since June last year. At the time, access to the loan was facilitated because Fiva feared the consequences of the coronavirus on the housing market.

“It has now been seen that the development of the loan market has been so brisk that it is no longer justified to facilitate borrowing,” Fiva’s Chairman of the Board Marja Nykänen says.

The decision reverts to the supervisor’s idea that the worrying indebtedness of households must be curbed before it can go awry.

According to the regulation, the decision cannot take effect immediately, so those who are afraid of the loan ceiling can make quick decisions before the end of September. Does the housing market threaten to heat up even more if Finns try to get the deals done before a tighter loan ceiling?

“It is quite possible that those who are considering buying a home are now applying for a loan before then [lokakuun alkua], but we are confident that the banks will engage in responsible lending and will not go to the bottom line, ”says Nykänen.

Brokers Jaana Huurinainen and Irina Kaijanen presenting an apartment for sale in Santapellonkuja in Saunalahti, Espoo.

The real estate world Kyhälä does not believe that the decision will have an effect on the housing trade now or when the loan ceiling comes into force.

“The self-financing contribution can be continued with more expensive debt or borrowing from close relatives or relatives,” says Kyhälä.

Salenius also does not believe that Fiva’s decision will slightly accelerate the housing sales in late summer.

“For some buyers, maybe, but not so much that it shows up as a spike in sales,” Salenius says.

Danske Bank commented on Tuesday that Fiva’s decision was an expected return to the pre-korona period. According to the bank, raising the loan ceiling was not necessary at all.

July shops may also show bank congestion in loan processing. Mortgage for everyone not even loan offers have been made to applicants and there have been delays in the booking of trading hours.

“We have a record number of stores open. Both loan negotiation times and trading times go forward. It is unfortunate that such a situation exists at bank counters. It seems to apply to all housing financiers, although of course they are resolving the situation to the best of their ability, ”Kyhälä says.

Salenius and Kyhälä estimate that the banks have not been able to predict the resumption of housing sales as fiercely as has now been seen.

“It’s a pretty clear slowdown in the home trade now. There have been cases where at the beginning of June a person requesting trading time gets time for August, ”says Salenius.

Nowadays, home transactions can also be done digitally, but many do not yet trust the system or for other reasons want to do business traditionally face to face.

“It’s one of life’s greatest acquisitions for most people,” Salenius says.

According to Finnish Real Estate Agents, the congestion of the Digital and Population Agency has also contributed to the delay of some transactions.

In the housing market there have been more buyers than sellers on the move this year, which has also raised prices. Now the situation has already begun to return to normal, as the reluctance to sell seen during the Korona era has subsided.

“There is somewhat more stuff on offer than at the beginning of the year, which means that the situation is more normal,” says Kiinteistömaailman Kyhälä.

According to the apartment center Salenius, the stabilization of the market to normal will require the end of the corona pandemic.

“Personally, I believe that if society is opened up and tourism increases, the housing boom will subside and stabilize into a normal housing trade,” Salenius says.

Mixed Kyhälä and Salenius point out that there is a lot of noise in holiday homes even in summer. When tourism is hindered, well-income Finns who have saved money have bought cottages and other holiday homes.

“There is a strong demand for the yards of detached houses, nature and more ascetic houses. We are looking forward to a lively summer in Lake Finland, ”says Kyhälä.

According to Salenius, many Finns have begun to think about leisure living beyond the traditional summer cottage environment.

“There are a couple of residential areas in Pori that are not as attractive to locals, but where you can get an apartment at the same price as the hallway in Helsinki,” says Salenius.

For example, in Yyteri, a one-bedroom apartment with a sauna has been offered for 58,000 euros. The price does not provide any kind of apartment in the center of Helsinki.

